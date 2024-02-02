Mondelēz International Appoints Brian Mcnamara To Board Of Directors

“We are pleased to welcome Brian to our Board. His breadth and depth of expertise in all aspects of consumer products leadership – including supply chain, brand marketing, customer engagement and more – will provide valuable insight and strategic input to our team,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman & CEO of Mondelēz International.

Before joining GSK in 2015, McNamara held a variety of senior leadership positions for several global consumer products companies, including Novartis AG and The Procter & Gamble Company. He currently sits on Haleon's Board of Directors, as well as the Board of Directors of the Consumer Goods Forum.



McNamara's appointment expands the size of the Company's Board to 11 members, 10 of whom are deemed independent, including McNamara.

