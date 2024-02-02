Regarding The Approval Of INVL Technology Prospectus

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Technology (hereinafter – the Company ) informs that under the provision of the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – CIU ), the Company operating under the CIU is under an obligation to have a valid prospectus (hereinafter – the Prospectus ) prepared in accordance with the requirements of the CIU or of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – LS ).



In order to meet the above-mentioned requirement, in August 2019 the Company's management company INVL Asset Management, UAB (hereinafter – the Management company ) prepared a Prospectus in compliance with CIU. Considering that at the time of publication of the information there are no grounds that the Company should prepare and own a prospectus complying with the requirements of the LS, on 2 February 2024, the Management company of the Company approved the updated version of the Prospectus and approved its publication.

The Prospectus was submitted to the Bank of Lithuania in accordance with the CIU.





The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail ...

Attachment

INVL Technology Prospectus CIU (2024-02-02)