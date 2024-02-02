Electronic And Digital Signatures Online Course: Understanding The Law And Best Practice Training Course

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic and Digital Signatures - Understanding the Law and Best Practice Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Everybody signs documents. In an increasingly virtual world, there are increasingly virtual ways to sign documents - or are there?

Use of electronic signatures rather than 'wet' signatures may be increasingly widespread but the law on the use of these is far from clear as to when it is, and when it is not, allowed. The law is a combination of European legal remnants in English law (the eIDAS Regulation which continues to apply post-Brexit), English statute and the common law. This session will explore the critical ins and outs of this practice, covering practical advice as well as the latest proposals for reform of the law in this area.

Understand the latest law around digital signatures

Learn about the validity of electronic signatures

Get to grips with the differences between non-electronic and electronic forms of signature Consider proposed reforms for the law in this area and how it might affect practices

CPD: 1.5 hours for your records Certificate of completion

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Compliance officers

Company secretaries

Board members

HR professionals

Marketing professionals Anyone with an interest in new ways of doing business and/or new technologies

Legal validity of electronic signatures



ECA 2000 eIDAS

Intention to authenticate

Capability

Other formalities needed in law

Admissibility in evidence

Non-electronic forms v electronic forms of signature

The special case of Deeds and electronic signatures



Individuals CA 2006 companies

Witnessing and attestation

Reform

