Electronic And Digital Signatures Online Course: Understanding The Law And Best Practice Training Course

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic and Digital Signatures - Understanding the Law and Best Practice Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Everybody signs documents. In an increasingly virtual world, there are increasingly virtual ways to sign documents - or are there?
Use of electronic signatures rather than 'wet' signatures may be increasingly widespread but the law on the use of these is far from clear as to when it is, and when it is not, allowed. The law is a combination of European legal remnants in English law (the eIDAS Regulation which continues to apply post-Brexit), English statute and the common law. This session will explore the critical ins and outs of this practice, covering practical advice as well as the latest proposals for reform of the law in this area.
Benefits of attending
Understand the latest law around digital signatures Learn about the validity of electronic signatures Get to grips with the differences between non-electronic and electronic forms of signature Consider proposed reforms for the law in this area and how it might affect practices
Certifications
CPD: 1.5 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
In-house lawyers Private practice lawyers Compliance officers Company secretaries Board members HR professionals Marketing professionals Anyone with an interest in new ways of doing business and/or new technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Legal validity of electronic signatures
Intention to authenticate
Capability
Other formalities needed in law
Admissibility in evidence
Non-electronic forms v electronic forms of signature
The special case of Deeds and electronic signatures
Individuals CA 2006 companies
Witnessing and attestation
Reform
For more information about this training visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02022024004107003653ID1107802427
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.