North America Cosmetic Surgery Market Is Expected To Reach USD 29.2 Billion, Advancing At A CAGR Of 6.8% By 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increased collaboration between cosmetic surgery centers and regional healthcare providers strengthens comprehensive patient care, expanding service accessibility and driving market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The North America cosmetic surgery market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for North America cosmetic surgery is estimated to reach US$ 29.2 billion by the end of 2031.

The rise of medical tourism within North America is an emerging trend. Patients from various regions seek cosmetic procedures in the United States and Canada, attracted by renowned surgeons, cutting-edge facilities, and quality aftercare services. The adoption of regenerative medicine in cosmetic procedures is gaining traction. Stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma treatments enhance recovery and improve outcomes, presenting a novel dimension to cosmetic interventions.

The integration of 3D printing technology in the customization of implants and prosthetics for reconstructive surgeries adds a layer of precision. Surgeons leverage 3D printing to tailor solutions based on individual anatomies, contributing to improved aesthetic and functional results. The market also witnesses a surge in demand for postoperative mental health support. Recognizing the psychological impact of cosmetic procedures, clinics increasingly provide counseling services, contributing to overall patient satisfaction and well-being.

Download Sample PDF of the Report:

North America Cosmetic Surgery Market: Competitive Landscape

The North America cosmetic surgery market thrives in a fiercely competitive landscape driven by evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements. Established players and emerging entrants vie for market share, emphasizing innovation in minimally invasive procedures and cutting-edge technologies.

Intense competition fosters a surge in strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. Surgeons and clinics strive to differentiate themselves by offering a comprehensive range of aesthetic solutions, personalized patient experiences, and adherence to stringent safety standards. The competitive edge in the North America cosmetic surgery market lies in adapting to dynamic trends, technological integration, and providing unparalleled aesthetic outcomes.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Merz North America Inc.

Galderma Laboratories L.P

Sientra Inc.

Apyx Medical Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

Product Portfolio



A global healthcare leader, Johnson & Johnson pioneers pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products . Committed to advancing health for all, their diverse portfolio ranges from cutting-edge pharmaceuticals to innovative medical solutions, embodying a legacy of transformative healthcare.

AbbVie Inc. is a renowned biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and delivering advanced therapies . Focused on addressing complex health challenges, AbbVie's portfolio includes groundbreaking treatments for immunology, oncology, and neuroscience, reflecting their commitment to transformative healthcare solutions. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global healthcare conglomerate specializing in pharmaceuticals, eye care, and dermatology . Renowned for their commitment to advancing health and well-being, their diverse portfolio encompasses innovative solutions that cater to a wide spectrum of medical and consumer needs.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Non-invasive procedures, including botox injections, soft tissue fillers, chemical peel, laser hair removal, and microdermabrasion, dominate the North America cosmetic surgery market.

The female gender segment, reflecting a higher prevalence of aesthetic procedures among women, predominantly leads the North America cosmetic surgery market. Hospitals and clinics lead the North America cosmetic surgery market, offering a comprehensive range of aesthetic procedures and advanced medical facilities.

North America Cosmetic Surgery Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Increasing preference for non-surgical interventions fuels growth , with technologies like injectable and laser treatments gaining popularity for their efficacy and minimal downtime.

Continuous innovation in cosmetic surgery techniques, including robotics and AI, enhances precision and safety, attracting a tech-savvy clientele seeking cutting-edge solutions.

Evolving beauty standards and cultural acceptance contribute to the market's expansion, as individuals increasingly view cosmetic procedures as a means of self-enhancement and empowerment.

The demographic shift towards an aging population drives demand for anti-aging treatments and surgical interventions, fostering a consistent market growth trajectory. Growing emphasis on holistic well-being fuels the demand for procedures that enhance not just appearance but overall wellness, aligning with a comprehensive approach to beauty.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



North America Cosmetic Surgery Market: Country Profile



As a global epicenter for cosmetic surgery, the United States boasts a thriving market driven by a beauty-conscious population and advanced medical infrastructure . Aesthetic procedures, both surgical and non-surgical, witness exponential demand. The market's vitality is underlined by a surge in minimally invasive treatments, technological innovations, and a growing acceptance of cosmetic interventions as part of routine self-care. Canada's cosmetic surgery market experiences a steady ascent, reflecting evolving beauty standards and an increased emphasis on self-image . The country's healthcare infrastructure supports a wide array of aesthetic procedures, attracting both domestic and international patients. Canadian consumers exhibit a growing interest in non-invasive treatments, and the market witnesses continuous innovation in rejuvenation techniques and patient-centric care.

North America Cosmetic Surgery Market: Key Segments

By Procedure Type



Invasive Procedures

Breast Augmentation

Liposuction

Nose Reshaping

Eyelid Surgery

Tummy Tuck

Others

Non-invasive Procedures

Botox Injections

Soft Tissue Fillers

Chemical Peel

Laser Hair Removal Microdermabrasion

By Gender



Female Male

By End User



Ambulatory Surgical Facilities

Hospitals and Clinics Physician Offices and Cosmetic Centers

By Country



U.S. Canada

Buy this Premium Research Report:





Explore More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

Custom Procedure Packs Market Revenue to Cross USS 19.66 billion by 2031, Garnering a 4.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 : TMR Report

Microneedling Market is Expected to be Valued at US$ 1.1 Billion by 2031 Globally: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube

