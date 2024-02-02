Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market (2023-2028): Accelerated Growth With Promising CAGR Of 18.30% By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market (2023-2028) by Technology, Application, Material, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The healthcare sector is witnessing a revolutionary shift with the integration of additive manufacturing technologies, shaping the future of medical devices and implants. A comprehensive new research report on the Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market has been released, offering in-depth insights into this rapidly expanding market, which is anticipated to surge from USD 7.2 billion in 2023 to USD 16.68 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.30%.
Technological Innovations Driving Market Expansion
The market is segmented into various technologies including Stereolithography, Deposition Modelling, Electron Beam Melting, and Laser Sintering, among others. The application segments cover a range of fields including Medical Implants, Prosthetics, Wearable Devices, and Tissue Engineering. The materials segment is categorized into metals and alloys, polymers, biological cells, and others, each carving its niche in the market. Geographical segmentation includes comprehensive analysis across key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape
Market dynamics, such as technological advancements and increased competition, are meticulously analyzed in the report. The balance between demand and supply, market trends, and consumer behavior offer critical insights paving the way for strategic business decisions and market positioning.
Insight into Industry's Competitive Edge
In the increasingly competitive healthcare additive manufacturing landscape, innovation and strategic expansion are imperative. The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, assessing companies on industry position and market performance with factors ranging from financials and growth strategies to innovation and market share growth. The report also includes a detailed company profiles section, highlighting key players such as 3D Systems Corporation, 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd., and Arcam AB, giving stakeholders a clear understanding of the competitive environment.
Strategic Analysis with Ansoff Matrix
Utilizing the strategic Ansoff Matrix, the report provides a meticulous approach to growth strategies, risk analysis, and potential opportunities for market expansion, enabling businesses to tailor their strategies for optimum market engagement.
In-Depth Market Analysis Tools
An extensive market analysis is furnished through various models including Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the market impact of ongoing global challenges like COVID-19.
Key Insights Underpinning Market Growth
Expansion of the additive manufacturing technologies in the healthcare sector. Comprehensive segmentation by technology, application, material, and geography. Evaluations of emerging market trends and dynamics. Strategic positioning of key market players through nuanced market analysis. Forecast of robust growth in the global market, underpinned by innovative technologies.
The integration of additive manufacturing in healthcare is not only redefining existing medical practices but also unlocking new possibilities in personalized medicine and patient care. This new report is a pivotal resource for stakeholders looking to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the dynamic market landscape. The report encapsulates vital insights into the market's current state and future projections, making it an indispensable tool for businesses endeavoring to solidify their market presence in the realm of healthcare additive manufacturing.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 212
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $7.2 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $16.68 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 18.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Mentioned
3D Systems Corporation 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd. Arcam AB (Now part of GE Additive) BioBots Carbon, Inc. CELLINK Concept Laser GmbH (Part of GE Additive) Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. Desktop Metal EnvisionTEC EOS GmbH Formlabs Inc. HP Inc. Materialise NV Organovo Holdings, Inc. Renishaw plc Rokit Healthcare SLM Solutions Group AG Stratasys Ltd. Ultimaker B.V.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02022024004107003653ID1107802419
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.