Sofitel Angkor Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort Where Nature Is Entwined With Culture And History

- Cluster Sustainability Manager, Samuel Dixon SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe has awarded Sofitel Angkor Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort in Cambodia its first certification. Inspired by French colonial elegance, the five-star resort sits amongst manicured gardens, located just minutes away from the ancient monuments of Angkor Wat.Botanical GardenSofitel Angkor Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort has embraced a symbiotic relationship between the resort and its tropical environment, inviting nature to take centre stage and predominantly feature throughout the property. The resort offers an unparalleled experience, surrounded by luxuriant and manicured greenery. Its botanical garden consists of lakes as well as an abundant variety of trees and flowers that provide peace and relaxation. The entire garden has been designed to create a meaningful presence where guests are immersed in nature whether they are walking by the pond leading to the swimming pool or choose to relax and learn lotus folding with the resort's passionate florists.Luxuriant flora and greenery embody the essence of Cambodia, creating a divine heavenly oasis for those wishing to connect with nature. Around the resort and gardens, 83 different species of tropical plants native to Cambodia can be found. Placards placed around the grounds also provide information about the significance of particular plants or insights into the surrounding natural environment and plant life that are an integral part of Cambodia's culture and history.Those who wish to relax and take a quiet moment for themselves, can walk to the Garden Library that overlooks Sala Lake and is located at the centre of the garden and lily pond. Visitors can sit quietly while enjoying a cup of lemongrass tea and listen to the sound of birds singing. A wide range of books are also available including books about the varieties of native plants and wildlife found at the property.The resort takes great pride that it has developed the Botanical Garden into a unique home and sanctuary for many bird species due to its sheer size and the diversity of flora and fauna within it. The presence of birdlife is in perfect harmony with the beauty of the garden redefining sustainable luxury in Cambodia.Rewilding at the Golf CourseThe resort is committed to a broad ranging sustainability management plan that is supported by senior management and the team of dedicated hotel staff. Environmental protection continues to be a priority for the resort with UNESCO World Heritage recognition received for an ancient bridge discovered at the property.The Golf Course at Phokeethra Country Club is home to abundant biodiversity around its 127 hectares that provides the perfect habitat for over 75 different species of birds. In partnership with the Cambodia Bird Guide Association, the resort invites visitors to take a tour across the resort's botanical garden and the main Bird Sanctuary of the Golf Course. These experiential tours with local expert guides offer the chance to see and discover the many resident bird species that call Sofitel Angkor home.Within the Sanctuary at the resort's Phokeethra Country Club, visitors can also experience breathtaking views of the Roluos Bridge, a UNESCO World Heritage site dating back to the 11th century Khmer Empire. It is the perfect opportunity to observe nature entwined with culture and history. Plans are now in place for habitat restoration of the golf course and the resort is undergoing a rewilding project to introduce specific species of plants that will increase the natural biodiversity of wildlife species. This includes planting flowers that attract honeybees and plants that will provide cleaner water in lakes to bring back otters.Supporting Local BusinessesSofitel Angkor Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort has always adhered to a sustainable procurement policy emphasizing a preference for promoting, supporting and partnering with local projects and businesses.Samuel Dixon, Cluster Sustainability Manager at Sofitel Angkor Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort said,“With such famous and iconic temples as Angkor Watt only 15 minutes away, it is important for the hotel to embrace this rich cultural heritage as part of the resort's operations and how business is conducted. It is important that the history, culture and people of Cambodia are celebrated, and bring them into the forefront of our business for our guests to acknowledge, experience and appreciate.“We have partnered with The Satcha Project, the first Cambodian handicraft centre incubating local artisans by introducing an innovative artistic approach, contemporary designs inspired by Khmer culture. The project supports local talent, combining their creativity with traditional know-how and blending skills and techniques to create unique, high value-added products which reflect the richness of Cambodian craftsmanship, yet equally has a sustainable social, economic, and environmental impact. The aim of the project is to promote Cambodian craftsmanship and encourage the purchase of meaningful, responsibly produced and high-quality handcrafted products,” added Mr Dixon.In Sofitel Angkor's gift shop, you can find a wide variety of products handcrafted by local artisans and suppliers. In partnership with Soieries du Mekong, traditional Cambodian scarfs are produced that are handmade by members of the local community. Each scarf is individually priced and comes with a description tag and QR code which has information about the artisan. Proceeds from sales go back to the creator in line with the gift shop's aim to promote and support regional businesses. Senteurs D'Angkor Cambodia, another local business featured in the Gifts and Souvenir Shop, makes a variety of Cambodian Spices and Essential Oils, bringing a cultural sensory experience to visitors and customers.ContactEstelle LegrandMarketing & Communication ManagerSofitel Angkor Phokeethra Golf & Spa ResortVithei Charles de Gaulle, Khum Svay Dang KumSiem Reap, CambodiaT. +855 63 96 46 00M. +855 88 720 5952...

