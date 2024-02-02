Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh Awarded Inaugural Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh

Green Globe has awarded Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh in Vietnam its inaugural certification with the property receiving an impressive compliance score of 91%.

- Bruno Huber, General Manager at Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe has awarded Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh in Vietnam its inaugural certification with the property receiving an impressive compliance score of 91%.Bruno Huber, General Manager at Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh said,“We are truly honored to receive Green Globe Certification, a testament to Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh's unwavering dedication to sustainable practices. From reducing kitchen waste through cutting-edge AI solutions to actively engaging in meaningful community initiatives, this certification reflects our commitment to fostering environmental and social well-being. It is not just an award, it's recognition of our collective efforts in creating a greener and more responsible future for our community and the planet."Nestled amidst lush tropical gardens on a 17km stretch of white sandy beach, Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh is considered one of the jewels of Vietnam's vast coastline. Overlooking the pristine shores of Long Beach, Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh embraces numerous eco-friendly practices. Its pro-active commitment to green strategies is demonstrated in its food and beverage initiatives such as supporting locally sourced produce and utilizing AI via the WINNOW system to reduce food waste. WINNOW is a waste management system in use at all outlets of the resort that monitors food waste and generates useful insights. Data collected monthly guides chefs in making long-term adjustments to reduce waste and expenses.Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh's holistic green approach encapsulates a steadfast commitment to environmental and social well-being. The total elimination of single use plastics, part of Accor's sustainability vision, is unprecedented in Vietnam. According to the World Bank, an estimated 3.1 million metric tons of plastic waste is discharged on land in Vietnam, and at least 10 percent of this goes into the ocean every year. To combat this issue, in June, the resort led a community clean-up effort with other Cam Ranh City hotels which was part of The End Plastic Soup campaign. Staff collected plastic waste strewn along Long Beach in Khanh Hoa and also targeted areas in Khanh Son, Khanh Hoa Province. On Long Beach alone, approximately 1.5 tons of plastic was collected by volunteers from participating hotels, Vietnam Rotary Clubs and local schools.Resort staff eagerly take part in social activities that extend beyond the property and into the local community. DuoDay, launched on November 17th, 2022 in France, is a national initiative sponsored by the French government. Accor has been committed to participating in this unique day, during which volunteer staff members known as Heartists® share their jobs and mission with people with disabilities who want to discover the world of Accor. Being a Heartist® means working with your heart and with passion. Last year in May, for DuoDay at Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh, a day trip was organised for children with disabilities from the Social Center of Hope in Nha Trang City – Khanh Hoa. The children visited the resort and joined staff members in fun activities such as making pancakes, drawing classes, and taking a guided tour of the resort and ending with a delicious lunch provided especially for the group.Mövenpick's Kilo of Kindness Campaign honours the United Nations' International Day of Charity and has been running for eight years. Kilo of Kindness is held for the entire month of October each year to encourage responsible actions by Mövenpick hotels and resorts around the world. Staff members who participate in the campaign collect donations of food, toys, school supplies, or clothing for those in need. Last year, 2.973 kg of essential items were collected for children that were distributed to local community groups.Every year the resort selects fifty students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds from a nearby school and asks them to write down what they would like for Christmas. These wishes are then displayed on a Wishing Tree located in the hotel's Charity Hut at the Christmas Market where handmade crafts are available for guests to purchase and contribute towards fulfilling the desires of the selected students. Last December children from Cam An Nam Primary School were invited to the resort where Santa Claus personally delivered their special individual gifts. Staff members were delighted to receive drawings by the children, given in appreciation of the presents they had received from well-wishers.Contact:Nghiem LUU (Mr.)Marcom ManagerMövenpick Resort Cam RanhNguyen Tat Thanh, Cam Hai Dong, Cam LamKhanh Hoa 57615 / Vietnam...+84 938 939 984 | +84 1800 577 745movenpickresortcamranh

