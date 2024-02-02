The Shape Sensing Company Joins Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS As Resident Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Shape Sensing Company, a privately held startup developing a fiber optic shape sensing system for medical devices, proudly announces it has joined Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS (JLABS), a renowned healthcare incubator, as a resident company. This marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards creating a non-fluoroscopic device guidance system .JLABS is a global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering innovators to create and accelerate the delivery of life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to patients around the world. As a leader in innovation, JLABS helps entrepreneurs in pharmaceutical and MedTech bring healthcare solutions to patients and consumers. JLABS provides an ideal opportunity for The Shape Sensing Company to further enhance its capabilities and bring novel solutions to the market."We are thrilled to join JLABS as a resident company and become part of this thriving community of innovators," said Ryan DeBoer, CEO of The Shape Sensing Company. "This collaboration opens up new avenues for us to collaborate with industry leaders, access invaluable resources, and contribute to the transformative landscape of healthcare."The Shape Sensing Company looks forward to leveraging the expertise offered by JLABS to drive innovation in surgical navigation and contribute to the advancement of healthcare solutions globally.About The Shape Sensing Company:The Shape Sensing Company is developing a next-generation fiber optic shape sensing system to provide interventional physicians with non-fluoroscopic guidance of devices in vivo. With a commitment to reducing the tragic complications of harmful ionizing radiation, Shape Sensing Company is shaping the future of healthcare through its cutting-edge technology.

