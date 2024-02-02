Top California Developer Melvin Nunnery Teams With Mississippi Local David Yeates To Form 831 Builders LLC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Three variations of the homes in this community have already been built and are ready for potential buyers to take a tour.

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned California developers Melvin Nunnery and partner Reggie Wallace have joined forces with local developer David Yeates to establish a dynamic partnership known as 831 Builders, LLC. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as the duo embarks on the development of an exclusive residential community in near downtown Starkville, near Mississippi State University, the upcoming Amazon building, and not too far from the $2.5 Billion Dollar Aluminum Rolling Plant that is currently under construction.831 Builders, LLC has initiated construction of 54 stunning homes, each boasting an average size of 3,000 square feet. These exquisite residences comprise both 5-bedrooms, and 4-bedroons configurations, offering a perfect blend of modern design and comfort. Three of the homes are more than 90 percent completed as of today.Named "Serenity," the gated community promises a tranquil living experience, catering to individuals looking to start a new family or settle down with their existing one. The strategic location places residents in close proximity to key amenities, enhancing the overall lifestyle appeal of Serenity.What sets Serenity apart is its commitment to sustainability. Melvin Nunnery and David Yeates have partnered with Babe Kilgore of Nerd Power to create the first clean energy community. As a groundbreaking initiative, all Serenity homes will come equipped with free solar panels, providing homeowners with a cost-effective and eco-friendly energy solution."We believe in creating not just homes, but communities that harmonize with the environment and cater to the evolving needs of families. Serenity is a testament to our commitment to quality, sustainability, and a higher standard of living. Both my parents were from Mississippi so this is a project that means a great deal to me," stated Melvin Nunnery, Co-founder of 831 Builders, LLC.Interested buyers are encouraged to act swiftly, as Serenity is now pre-selling these highly sought-after homes. With the exceptional reputation of Nunnery and Yeates, combined with the allure of a clean energy community, these properties are anticipated to sell quickly. 831 has placed their trust in Dale Conner of Mississippi Magnolia and his team to sell these homes. Dale sold out their previous community a year ago, and Nunnery and Yeats are hoping Dale can strike lighting twice in a similar area.For further information or to reserve your place in the Serenity community, please contact:Dale ConnerMississippi Magnolia662-546-1769 or ...About 831 Builders, LLC: 831 Builders, LLC is a collaboration between Melvin Nunnery of Nunnrock Construction, LLC, and local developer David Yates. Dedicated to creating exceptional living spaces, the company is currently developing Serenity, a gated community in downtown Starkville, offering sustainable and stylish homes for families looking to embrace a higher quality of life.

David Yeats

831 Builders, LLC

...