NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones Set to Electrify New Orleans Jazz Fest 2024

The vibrant city of New Orleans is buzzing with excitement as it gears up for one of the most anticipated performances of the year. Mick Jagger and the legendary Rolling Stones are set to take the stage at the New Orleans Jazz Fest 2024, promising an unforgettable show that will have fans from around the globe flocking to the city. Karen Brem, Marketing Director for the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, located in the heart of the French Quarter, shares the community's enthusiasm for the festival's stellar lineup.

The New Orleans Jazz Fest, known for its eclectic mix of music, culture, and art, will run for eight days-spanning two weekends, from April 26 to May 5, 2024. The Rolling Stones are scheduled to perform on the final Sunday, May 5, at 8 PM, bringing their iconic sound to the Fair Grounds Race Course. This performance marks a highlight in the festival's rich history, offering a rare opportunity to see the rock legends live.

Joining Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones in headlining this music lover's extravaganza are some of the biggest names in the industry. Fans can look forward to electrifying performances from Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, Queen Latifah and many more. The festival will also feature a diverse array of artists across various genres, ensuring there's something for everyone.

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn, a gem nestled in the French Quarter, offers the perfect base for festival-goers seeking clean, affordable accommodations. With its warm and welcoming staff, the inn promises a comfortable stay, allowing guests to immerse themselves fully in the Jazz Fest experience. Conveniently located within walking distance of the festival grounds, it provides easy access to all the musical action while serving as a peaceful retreat from the lively festivities.

As the city prepares for an influx of music enthusiasts, Karen Brem and the team at the Historic Mardi Gras Inn are committed to ensuring every guest's stay is memorable. "We are thrilled to welcome fans of Mick Jagger, the Rolling Stones, and all the incredible artists performing at this year's Jazz Fest," says Brem. "Our inn is ready to provide a cozy, inviting atmosphere for everyone looking to experience the magic of New Orleans and its unparalleled musical heritage."

About the Historic Mardi Gras Inn:Located in the heart of New Orleans' French Quarter, the Historic Mardi Gras Inn offers guests a

unique blend of comfort and convenience. Known for its clean, affordable accommodations and friendly staff, the inn provides an ideal setting for travelers seeking to explore the rich culture and vibrant nightlife of New Orleans. Within walking distance of major attractions and events, it serves as a perfect home base for experiencing the city's legendary festivities.

