South Africa: Parliament Mourns Sad Passing Of Former National Council Of Provinces (NCOP) Deputy Chairperson Ms Peggy Hollander

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Presiding Officers of Parliament led by National Assembly Speaker, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Chairperson, Mr Amos Masondo today learnt with great sadness of the passing of the former National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Deputy Chairperson, Ms Peggy Hollander.

Ms Hollander was elected on 17 January 2005 and served as the NCOP Deputy Chairperson in the third Parliament from 2005 until 2009.

“We remember her for the invaluable role she played during the years of transition in the Northern Cape and early in our democracy,” said the Presiding Officers.“Ms Hollander was an affable leader who played a crucial role in addressing gender disparities in the legislative environment and who was instrumental in the evolution of our legislative architecture.

Ms Hollander served as MEC for Social Welfare in the Northern Cape under then Premier Manne Dipico in 1999. She also served as the provincial legislature's deputy speaker between 2000 and 2004.

She served on numerous committees in Parliament, including the Select Committees on Safety and Security, Justice, Correctional Services, Housing and Local Government, the Joint Rules Committee, and the Joint Monitoring Committee on the Improvement of the Status of Women.

The Presiding Officers send their heartfelt condolences to Ms Hollander's family, friends and those who worked with her in the various roles she occupied. With her passing, South Africa has lost a an experienced and faithful servant.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.