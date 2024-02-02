Harlequins Enigma Releases New Albums Discus Universe Vol. 1 To Vol. 3, & Compilation Albums In 2024

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 2, 2024 7:01 am - The new albums discus universe vol. 1 to vol. 3 are the first albums to appear since their last original album "growing young" from 2017. the style is mixed & exciting in many genres. The albums was made over a period of 6 months & are out now.
The new albums discus universe vol. 1 to vol. 3 are the first albums to appear since their last original album "growing young" from 2017. the style is mixed & exciting in many genres. the albums was made over a period of 6 months. & are out now. The music that spans 3 albums is polished & mastered from several sources around the world. The genres lie in themes , gamemusic, pop, rock, jazz & a doze of newage/ethnic. The first piece came in december 22. & the last in june 23. a tough trio to produce according to åge riisnes, owner of harlequins enigma. there is joy, chill, sad stuff & more to relax or dream on the 3 albums - which seems to have mood for all occations.
The mastering engineers for discus universe vol 1, vol. 2 & vol. 3 are: burak atas from maven mastering, njål frode lie from nfl mastering, rich tapper from skeleton house mastering, fixed mastering, znl mastering, doug diamond from diamond disc audio, & more.
The compilation albums that also are out now & newly released, is called angora yarn vol. 1 & vol. 2. It is a definate good series of tracks that were left out after zimbalam seized their business. They now cooperate with tunecore. The database from angora yarn is from both harlequins enigma's debut period in 2008-2010 plus nicaragua canal from 2015.
Harlequins enigma was founded in 2008 by åge riisnes & sara jensen. harlequins enigma originate from bergen in norway.
Index from discus universe:
Scent of the Earth
Blinding Sun
In the Still of Dreams
Dandelion Wind
Species
When the Snow Melt
Nighting gale the Babysitter
The Gold at the End of the Rainbow
Moon Breeze
Jalapeno Asia
Rainbow on old film street
Healing pups
Lonely planet
Cartoonized part 1
Cartoonized part 2
Jalapeno asia (remix)
Oranguthang
Manga slap
Manga rin
Right belief
Tilt
Quaggan likes you
Yhe painting with the funny dogs & the flying fellow
Pia said no
