Since February 2022, 277 Civilians Killed After Stepping On Mines, Explosives Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 277 civilians have been killed after stepping on landmines and other explosive objects.

"Since the full-scale invasion began, more than 600 incidents involving landmines and explosive remnants of war have occurred among the population in Ukraine. 898 persons have been affected, including 277 killed and 621 injured," Vitaliy Kyrylov, spokesman for the State Transport Special Service of the Ministry of Defense, told an Ukrinform correspondent.

Demining Ukraine: 3,500 sappers currently available“not enough”, says deputy minister

According to him, most of the incidents occurred in fields - 157 cases, yards - 139, roads - 130, forests - 99, premises - 58 and water - 33.

Kyrylov urged civilians to follow the rules: "Do not approach", "Do not touch" and to call 101 or 102 if they find a suspicious object.

As reported by Ukrinform, 30% of Ukraine's territory remains contaminated by Russian mines and unexploded ammunition, which is more than 174,000 square kilometers.