Zelensky Meets With Canadian FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and thanked her for Canada's leadership role in the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Forcibly Displaced Ukrainian Children, which will meet in Kyiv.

Zelensky met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, who is on a visit to Kyiv.

The Head of State thanked Canada and the entire Canadian people for their strong support and assistance to Ukraine during the war.

"We highly appreciate the special attitude of Canada, its powerful financial, military and humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine from the first days of aggression. This is evidence of a truly strong relationship and partnership. I would also like to thank you for the decision of the Canadian government to allocate the next package of military assistance. It strengthens our Armed Forces for effective fight against the aggressor," the President emphasized.

Zelensky informed about the measures taken to implement the Peace Formula and to prepare and hold the Global Peace Summit.

He also thanked Canada for its leadership role in the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Forcibly Displaced Ukrainian Children, which will meet today in Kyiv under the co-chairmanship of Joly and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

"For us, the return of all Ukrainian citizens, including children, remains a key priority. We are grateful to Canada for its significant role in the creation of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which will help all our children return to their homeland soon," the Head of State noted.

According to him, Joly's participation in today's meeting of the International Coalition in Kyiv demonstrates Canada's powerful role in the process of returning Ukrainian children.

The parties also discussed the preparation of a bilateral document with Canada on security guarantees for Ukraine to be signed soon.

Steps were also coordinated to further the dialogue between Ukraine and Canada at the highest level and within international organizations.

As Ukrinform reported, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv and announced the launch of a coalition to return Ukrainian children.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Canada has provided Ukraine with military aid worth almost USD 2 billion. The total amount of various Canadian assistance to Ukraine, including humanitarian and financial, has exceeded USD 7.5 billion since the beginning of 2022.

