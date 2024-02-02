Turkiye Police Arrest 7 Suspected Israeli Occupation Spies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Turkish security authorities have arrested seven suspects for having allegedly transferred information to the Israeli occupation spy agency Mossad, said security sources on Friday.

"The Turkish National Intelligence Organization has carried out an operation against a number of suspects involved in spying for Mossad, and have arrested seven of them," the security sources were quoted by Anadolu news agency as saying.

Turkish prosecution investigations revealed that nine suspects had sold the information to Mossad through private detectives, according to the sources.

They also showed that the Israeli spy agency carries out activities such as collecting biographical information, reconnaissance, investigation, photo-video documentation and placing tracking devices against its targets.

A Turkish court ordered in January that 15 suspects be held in custody for alleged involvement in spying for the Israeli intelligence service. (end)

ta









MENAFN02022024000071011013ID1107802351