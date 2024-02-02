PROTECT & VISIBLY CORRECT SIGNS OF UV DAMAGE WITH KIEHL's NEW BETTER SCREEN UV SERUM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Up your screen game with Kiehl's latest innovation,

Better Screen

UV Serum.

Made with broad spectrum SPF 50+ and Collagen Peptide, Better Screen

helps to prevent and visibly correct signs of UV damage.



"UV exposure can rob the skin of firmness and change its texture, causing it to appear dull, rough and unevenly toned.

Better Screen UV Serum

helps to protect skin against

UV damage and is formulated with peptides to help smooth skin and restore firmer feeling

skin with each use." –

Dr. Nancy Ilaya PHD, Kiehl's Global Scientific Director

$42 | 50ML - Kiehls

Wear all day and reapply every two hours to protect and visibly correct signs of sun

damage. This breakthrough technology visibly improves skin by*:





89% agree skin looks more radiant

94% agree skin felt smoother 87% agree skin tone looks more even

Dermatologist-tested for safety, our unique SPF UV Serum appears

invisible on all skin tones. The serum formula is ultra-light-weight

and works well with makeup. The vegan, non-irritating and acne-prone skin suitable formula features proprietary technology that

includes:





Collagen Peptide 50+ SPF Protection

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Kiehl's Since 1851 is Jackson Hole Mountain Resort's Official 2024 SPF partner. Through this partnership, Kiehl's new SPF innovation, Better Screen UV Serum, will be spotlighted alongside a variety of best-selling Kiehl's skincare products offering year-round skincare protection to resort patrons.

*Results based on consumer perception study after 4 weeks of use

About Kiehl's Since 1851

Kiehl's Since 1851, a L'Oréal

USA

brand, was founded as an old-world apothecary in

New York's

East Village neighborhood over 165 years ago. The brand's unique and extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal, and medicinal knowledge developed and advanced through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Musk Oil, and new formulations such as Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Mask, and Dermatologist Solutions have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of rigorous testing, research, and requests from customers.

