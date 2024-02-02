Consumers Energy Issuing Request For Proposals This Month For 13 Michigan Hydroelectric Dams

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced today it will issue a Request For Proposals (RFP) this month to identify potential buyers for its 13 Michigan hydroelectric dams. This step comes after the energy provider has listened to the communities surrounding the facilities and examined options for the dams' future that align with customers' and communities' interests.

"We are grateful for the meaningful input we've received over the last two years from communities and others who care deeply about the future of our dams," said Norm Kapala, Consumers Energy's vice president of generation operations. "Issuing an RFP for these historic facilities will provide even more opportunities for people to offer ideas to preserve the dams and their reservoirs, while also enabling Consumers Energy to reduce costs for all of our customers."

Consumers Energy has retained the services of Clear Energy Brokerage & Consulting, LLC, a Grand Rapids-based firm, to design and manage the RFP process. The RFP will open Feb. 15, with participants moving through a two-stage evaluation and bidding process that should finish by the end of 2024.

Federal operating licenses for the 13 dams, which sit on five rivers, will begin to expire in a decade. Potential options for each dam's future include renewing operating licenses for 30 more years, transferring ownership, replacement or removal.

Entities interested in participating can immediately register their interest and submit initial bids by March 15. For more information and to register, contact Ryan Cook of Clear Energy Brokerage & Consulting LLC at [email protected] or 616-528-4682.

For more information from Consumers Energy, visit ConsumersEnergy/hydrofuture .

