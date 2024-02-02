American Values 2024 (AV24) To Fund Ballot Access For Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. In Five Additional States

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Signature Gathering Already Under Way in Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Values 2024 (AV24), the super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s candidacy for president, announced it will commence signature gathering on February 13th in Maryland, Massachusetts, South Carolina and West Virginia, furthering the goal of getting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on the ballot in all 50 states. Indiana will be added once a VP nominee has been selected.



"The ballot access process is stacked against third-party or independent candidates with a combination of legal, structural, and political factors. We have to adhere to rigorous guidelines and deadlines for signature collection, which vary from state to state. Each signature we collect will go through validation reviews before being accepted to ensure that each signatory is a registered voter in the respective state and the information provided is accurate," explained Lyons.

We believe that Kennedy can get to 270 electoral votes and win the election in November of 2024.

According to Gallup, independents continue to constitute the largest political bloc in the U.S., with an average of 43% of U.S. adults identifying this way in 2023, tying the record high from 2014. The most recent Harvard-Harris poll found that 55% of voters would consider a "moderate independent" in the event of a Biden-Trump rematch and two in three voters polled believe America needs "another choice" in the event of that rematch.

AV24's initial efforts in Arizona are off to a great start despite the expected hurdles. Arizona requires all circulators to be registered through an online portal. Each also has to have a temporary address in the state to be able to register to collect signatures. This

onboarding process is complicated.

As of today, there are 200 circulators approved and working on the ground. AV24 expects 10,000 signatures by Sunday, February 4th.

"We continue to observe how the two major parties enact or maintain laws that protect their corrupt monopoly against genuine democracy. Given this, we are prepared to address any legal or procedural challenges that arise," added Lyons.

In Georgia, circulators have collected more than 1,700 signatures so far and an additional 10,000 are expected by the end of the week.

About AMERICAN VALUES 2024 (AV24)

American Values 2024 (AV24) is a super PAC committed to educating and mobilizing voters to elect candidates who will restore and protect the soul of democracy in the United States. Our long-term vision is to build a movement starting at the local level to create a national groundswell to address the critical issues our country faces. Today, AV24 supports Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s presidential campaign. AV24 is co-founded by Mark Gorton (CEO of Tower Research Capital) and Tony Lyons (President of Skyhorse Publishing).

