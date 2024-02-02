(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Toyota Will Showcase the All-New 2024 Tacoma through Advertising, Live Content and Fan Experiences

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today unveiled a series of announcements and experiences as part of its first Super Bowl activation as the Official Automotive Partner of the NFL.



Toyota Signs Eli Manning and Brock Purdy as National Partners and Announces Plans for Super Bowl LVIII as The“Official Automotive Partner of the NFL”

Continue Reading



Eli Manning and Brock Purdy named national partners: TMNA today announced that Brock Purdy and Eli Manning have been named as national partners. Both Purdy and Manning will appear in national content across digital and linear platforms and at experiences designed to engage fans and Toyota dealers.



Manning will appear in national programming and content for TMNA across linear and digital platforms and at fan experiences in Las Vegas. Manning powered the New York Giants to two Super Bowl championships (2008 and 2012). This deal expands Toyota's existing, longtime relationship with Manning as he has served as a brand partner for the Greater New York Toyota Dealer Association since 2004. Prior to the 2023 season, Purdy signed a deal to appear in Toyota's regional advertising efforts across television and social media for the Northern California Toyota Dealers. This deal will advance Purdy's partnership with Toyota to a national level. Purdy led all NFL players in fan votes for the 2024 Pro Bowl as he helped lead his team to the top seed in the NFC playoffs before guiding the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII. The second-year quarterback drives a 2024 Toyota Sequoia SUV.



Return to Super Bowl air as advertiser: The brand will feature a 30-second commercial within the Super Bowl LVIII game broadcast on CBS. This marks Toyota's return after not airing an ad in the 2023 game broadcast - the first occasion this had happened since 2017. A separate spot, entitled "Undisclosed," produced by Conill, Toyota's Hispanic agency of record, will run in the 4Q of the Univision broadcast.

Leading fan experience provider: The brand will serve as lead sponsor of "Super Bowl Experience presented by Toyota," an immersive fan festival that will treat fans to the NFL's football theme park from Wednesday, February 7 through Saturday, February 10. Toyota will also host its own fan game, "Toyota's 4 Down Territory," which challenges competitors to navigate past 58,000 footballs to gain a chance at a legendary prize that will unlock VIP access to next year's Super Bowl [LIX in New Orleans]. Media Center content hub: Toyota will become a top content creator at the NFL's Media Center, a fast-moving throughway that hosts 6,000 credentialed media during the week. Toyota's custom-built studio will feature the all-new 2024 Tacoma as its trail-dominating power, legendary capability and captivating style arrives in dealerships this month.

Among the content that Toyota will host in its footprint include partnerships with top-rated podcasts "Green Light with Chris Long" and "The Dave Chang Show."



"Green Light" is a football-themed show hosted by Chris Long, a two-time Super Bowl champion and a Walter Payton Man of the Year winner (2018). The hit podcast is the flagship series from Long's media company, Yote House. In addition to hosting Green Light's shows from its Tacoma Content Studio, Toyota will support preferred charities of NFL players by teaming with Green Light to create a charity challenge that prompts NFL personalities and players to score in a trivia game throughout the week. David Chang is an avid football fan who gained world acclaim as the founder of the Momofuku restaurants and Majordomo Media. He's the creator and host of Netflix's "Ugly Delicious" and the streamer's first live series, "Dinner Time with David Chang". Chang will team up with Toyota to curate a football-inspired food challenge to his audience in celebration of Lunar New Year.

Additional programming includes hosting a panel on the heritage and future of Latinos in football along with a partnership with fellow NFL partner Frito-Lay.



"Behind the Tailgate with Toyota :" Toyota will stage a panel discussion on the past, present and future of Latino influence on football featuring panelists Anthony Muñoz (Pro Football Hall of Fame), Diana Flores (Captain and Quarterback of the Mexican Women's National Flag Football team and Global Flag Ambassador for the NFL & IFAF) and Marissa Solis (NFL, Senior Vice President, Brand & Consumer Marketing). Frito-Lay "Chip Strip" Fan promotion: Toyota is riding shotgun with Frito-Lay to bring even more to Las Vegas with an immersive fan experience at the Frito-Lay Chip Strip. Fans in Vegas will have the opportunity to take a seat in the hottest ride on the Strip, feel the love at the Cheetos Chapel, try their luck at the Frito-Lay Snackpot – and more. The all-new 2024 Tacoma will be on display with a one-of-a-kind Doritos-inspired wrap, and one lucky fan, 21+, will have a chance to win the Tacoma as the grand prize by participating in Frito-Lay's oversized slot machine on February 10. The Frito-Lay Chip Strip is located on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York, New York Hotel & Casino and is open daily from Thursday, February 8 through Sunday, February 11.

"We see our comprehensive Super Bowl activation as a way to amplify our NFL partnership. Fans can get closer to the sport they love and we can create experiences and content to help us unveil the exciting new Toyota Tacoma as it begins rolling into dealerships this month." said Michael

Tripp, group vice president, Toyota division marketing. "Our relationship with both Eli and Brock began at the regional marketing level and now we're proud to have them both along for the ride as national partners."

Toyota trucks will also play a sponsorship role in declaring the most powerful players in the NFL at the Pro Bowl Games on February 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. Toyota will sponsor the Tug-of-War skill game that will air as part of the Pro Bowl Games' presentation on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and NFL. Two Toyota vehicles will be positioned to frame the competition's two battling teams of players while the brand also advertises within the game broadcast with multiple spots.

At a regional level, Toyota also currently sponsors eleven NFL teams through its network of dealer associations. Local activations will be driven by Toyota's 1,200+ dealers across the U.S. Together, these partnerships will bring the shared mission of Toyota and the NFL into the living rooms and communities of fans across the nation.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit

.

About the NFL: The National Football League is America's most popular sports league, comprising 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the country.

Media Contacts:

Toyota Motor North America

Sam Mahoney

[email protected]

Gray Wolf on Behalf of TMNA

Shaun Clair

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America