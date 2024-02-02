Susan G. Komen® Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Funds For Breast Cancer Patient Care Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen ®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold the annual Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs, FL. This signature event enables Komen to raise critical funds that provide direct support to breast cancer patients, fund groundbreaking research, and advocate for change at both the state and federal government levels.

"We are excited to create a community for those impacted by breast cancer during this year's Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk. Funds raised from this annual event fund critical research to improve outcomes for all and bring us closer to finding the cures for all breast cancers," said Sean Gross, State Executive Director, at Susan G. Komen.

Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk

Saturday, March 2, 2024, Event Opens at 7:30 AM, Opening Ceremony at 9:30 AM

Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs, FL

This year's Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk is made possible by the following sponsors: Bank of America, Walgreens, Daiichi-Sankyo, Brooks Rehabilitation, National Airlines, Orlando Credit Union, Daybreak 76, LaCroix Sparkling Water, CMG Radio, WFTV and WOW! Fiber Internet. Additionally, Bart Kendall, will serve as the 2024 Walk Chair.

We hope to see you on Saturday, March 2nd at the 2024 Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk as we come together as one community to share our stories, our laughter, and our tears with each other. Register today and join us as we celebrate survivors, those living with breast cancer, and honor loved ones lost to the disease.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide.

We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at .

