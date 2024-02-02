A Decade Of Excellence In Wireless Transmission: Wireless Audio And Video Expert Hollyland Emerges Stronger

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowering Broader Markets and Forging Closer Connections in 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland has been devoted to producing and manufacturing wireless transmission products for an entire decade. The year 2023 proved to be truly remarkable for Hollyland, marked by resilience, celebration, and innovation.

Embracing the theme 'A Year of Above and Beyond', Hollyland found its rhythm, continued to pursue excellence, and made significant strides. Every Hollyland family member contributed determination and dedication.

Make shooting infinitely easier.

Highlights and Defining Achievements of 2023

Groundbreaking Products

– Hollyland presented a lineup of

groundbreaking products that were

set to revolutionize the audiovisual industry. The Solidcom C1 Pro is a full-duplex wireless intercom system that utilizes cutting-edge ENC technology to ensure

clear communication

in noisy environments. The LARK MAX wireless microphone delivers studio-quality

audio with MaxTimbre Mic sound chamber technology. The recently launched button-size LARK M2 wireless microphone is also a game-changer. Furthermore, Hollyland launched its first-generation livestream camera, VenusLiv, an updated version of the wireless monitor, Mars M1 Enhanced, and an improved iteration of the wireless video transmission, Mars 400S Pro II. These revolutionary products showcase Hollyland's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of the audiovisual industry.

Live Streaming Expansion

– Hollyland unveiled the VenusLiv, a revolutionary live-streaming camera widely applied in live commerce events, remote learning, music performances, church events, sports events, and various conferences. This innovative product excels in color accuracy, delivering true-to-life hues for live commerce products. With crystal-clear visuals, stability, efficient heat dissipation, and seamless operation, it reduces operational costs and offers a simplified live-streaming experience.



Strengthen ed Connections

– Hollyland was a key presence at major industry exhibitions like NAB, IBC, Inter BEE, and more. This helped Hollyland forge new partnerships, solidify existing relationships, and exchange insights and expertise. Personal interactions with end-users gave Hollyland valuable insights into their needs and helpful ideas.

In September, the 'We Connect' Brand Day event united

32 Hollyland's global friends and partners

at Hollyland HQ, fostering a vibrant atmosphere. In November, Hollyland reached a significant milestone with the launch of its first global flagship store in Thailand. This store serves as a hub for enthusiasts, hosting workshops, events, and fostering opportunities for knowledge exchange.

Focus ed

On Real User Needs: Crew Teamwork

– With user feedback, Hollyland introduced the dual-mic intercom

system – a game-changer for production teams in noisy environments where clear communication is essential. The Solidcom C1 Pro stands out for providing seamless communication, streamlined workflows, and ensuring reliable real-time on-site access control. It has evolved into a crucial tool for camera teams, stage performances, broadcast production, sports and various other professional applications.

Innovation and Recognition

– In 2023, Hollyland earned 36 patent authorizations, showcasing its innovation commitment. A standout example is the LARK MAX, featuring the MaxTimbre multilayer membrane microphone for unparalleled audio

quality. The VenusLiv camera with HollyOS operating system offers a smart user experience. Notable awards included the Red Dot Design Award 2023 for the Mars 4K and Mars M1, and DGP Imaging Award 2023 Gold Prize for the LARK MAX and LARK M1. LARK MAX won Best Seller status on Amazon Japan, and LARK C1 achieved the same in Italy.

Looking Forward to 2024: Connecting Globally with Game-Changing Technology

Unending Innovation

– Hollyland is dedicated to relentless innovation, and shaping the future, with a 50% boost in R&D investment. In 2024, Hollyland will introduce a range of powerful products in the field of video shooting and live streaming. These offerings cater to a diverse user base, which will provide content creators with enhanced experiences and comprehensive solutions.

Worldwide Engagement, Environmental Sustainability

– In 2024, Hollyland will fortify global connections with users and business partners. The 'Hollyland Academy' plans to organize a series of themed workshops, spanning over 50 events worldwide, to create valuable opportunities for direct community engagement and foster deeper relationships. Hollyland's commitment to inclusivity extends to increased support for key opinion leaders (KOL) and content creators, encourages creators to fully embrace the joy of content creation, unleashes more creators' creativity, and brings their visions to life.

Hollyland is intensifying efforts towards sustainability and minimizing its ecological footprint with waste reduction, enhanced energy efficiency, carbon-neutral practices, and more. Hollyland aspires to make a positive impact on a global scale.

Empowering Global Teams: Nurturing Talent, Embracing Diversity

– Hollyland will prioritize investment in talented, diverse teams, ensuring every member is equipped for the evolving landscape. This commitment to employee well-being includes robust training, comprehensive welfare programs, and a focus on work-life balance. By embracing cultural diversity, Hollyland can foster global innovation and collaboration, leveraging the unique strengths of each individual.

An Attitude of Gratitude

– None of this could be possible without the dedication of Hollyland's incredible team, and unwavering support from users, customers, and partners. Reflecting on the milestones of 2023 and looking ahead to 2024's promises, Hollyland thanks all for their ongoing cooperation and trust. Here's to another year of excellence!

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a fast-growing wireless technology brand in the global content production market. It has provided professional solutions for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom since 2013. Hollyland serves many markets, including film-making, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, theaters, houses of worship, and rental houses.

For more information, please visit , Hollyland Facebook , Hollyland Instagram .

SOURCE Hollyland Technology