IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size Projected To Reach USD 32,355.70 Million, Projecting 8.5% CAGR By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Asset Type; By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises); By Service; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global IT asset disposition (ITAD) market size and share is currently valued at USD 15,578.94 million in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 32,355.70 million by 2032 , according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 8.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is IT Asset Disposition? How Big is IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size & Share?

IT asset disposition is a procedure that big firms use to obligingly abandon and reclaim their out moded instrument. Frequently indicated as IT asset recycling, ITAD indicates the holistic industry of abandoning outmoded or unwanted equipment in an eco-friendly and accountable manner. The rapidly rising demand for IT asset disposition (ITAD) market can be attributed to the fact that with safety, security, and obedience in mind, ITAD donors concentrate on diminishing payments and accelerating the value of the IT assets for their buyers while offering steady data demolition with series of safe keeping testimony to reinforce ecologically friendly e-waste recycling solutions.

The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market growth can be attributed to the proliferating electronic waste. As per the data from E-Waste Monitor Global, a combined endeavor including the UN and several firms, including the International Telecommunication Union, International Solid Waste Association, and UN Environment Programme, the year 2019 witnessed an advancement of 53.6 million metric tons of electronic waste. This estimate designates a surge to 74 million metric tons by 2030. This rise in electronic waste production has caused notable augmentation in the ITAD market.

Key Highlights



Ecologically friendly e-waste recycling solutions are causing the market to grow exponentially.

The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market segmentation is primarily based on asset type, organization size, service, vertical, and region. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023

Market Developments

Growth Drivers

Recycling : Relevant disposal of electronic gadgets and IT strengths is necessary when they become outdated to get through the termination of convenient lives. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market size is expanding as these pieces delegated to reclaiming or restoration are normally known as electronic waste or e-waste. Nevertheless, deficient e-waste handling or irregular grasping implementation frequently causes the assemblage of e-waste to present probable ecological and surrounding contamination, probabilities to human health, and menaces to flora and fauna. The proportion of e-waste persists to surge relentlessly as technological progression pushes the demand for the newest electronic gadgets and IT assets.

Growing environmental awareness : Additionally, increasing ecological consciousness among persons and businesses is also stimulating the acquisition of appropriate e-waste destruction practices. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market sales are soaring as several firms globally, as a fraction of their corporate social responsibility inventiveness, captivates reclaiming, recovery, or categorized secure abandonment of e-waste and outmoded IT assets.

Industry Trends

Rise in cloud computing : Dependent on industry securitization, the rise in cloud computing has surfaced as a prominent propeller for the strong augmentation of the market. Businesses are moving from campus to cloud-based assistance because of deliberations such as environmental viability, data safety, and frugality. This relocation has caused an intensified demand for the constitution of many IT instruments, including network equipment, servers, storage gadgets, and cables. This move towards cloud computing has also caused an increase in data centers worldwide, stepping up the requirement for ITAD solutions customized for this ambiance.

Technological progressions : The progression of technologies and the merging of the Bring Your Device (BYOD) trend are anticipated to push the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market. Firms engage contemporary technologies to enhance the competence of several work procedures. Nevertheless, several technology-dependent services and commodities are frequently substituted with contemporary models prior to reaching their complete potential. Additionally, the discarding of undesired IT equipment becomes essential because of data center connecting, virtualization, and the enlarging acquisition of cloud services.

Restraints

Curtailing prices : Appropriate processes must be followed when discarding IT assets and getting through the termination of their service life. In spite of the importance of ITAD, several businesses require a panoramic comprehension of its assumptions, producing provocations in the handling of ITASD procedures. Subsequently, several firms and customers, especially in advancing countries, decide on inappropriate scrapping of their IT assets to curtail prices linked with appropriate dispensation.

Segmentation Overview

The Data Sanitization/Data Destruction Segment Witnessed a Steep Surge

Based on service, the data sanitization/data destruction segment witnessed a steep surge. This is due to the growing demand for the appropriate discarding of IT assets and an enhanced consciousness of possible probabilities linked with robust diplomatic particulars in outmoded assets. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market demand is on the rise as identifying the important part of data security, the exhaustive scoring out of data from assets prior to tangible tearing down or transformation is considered important to reduce probabilities connected to fiscal outcomes, data violation, and probable damage to brand image.

The Servers Segment Dominated the Market

Based on assets, the servers segment dominated the market. The worldwide proliferation of the internet and social media entreaties, together with the surfacing of technologies such as software-interpreted collaboration, and virtualization, has activated a universal uplifting in the usage of servers and data centers. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market trends include servers, carefully pulling for constant and undisturbed performance, circumscribing important ingredients such as escalated conducting RAM, Central Processing Units (CPU), and an additional hard drive.

