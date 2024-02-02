United-Guardian Announces Dividend Increase

Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated,“I am pleased to report that the company's Board of Directors has decided to distribute a dividend of $0.25 per share to our stockholders. This dividend represents a significant increase over the $0.10 per share dividend the company paid in 2023. Even with this increase in the dividend we will still be retaining a higher percentage of the Company's earnings than we have in many previous years, which will ensure that we have sufficient capital to support our growth targets as we move into 2024. This will include the hiring of additional personnel to more effectively implement some of our expanded marketing activities. As we move through 2024 we will continue to balance our capital requirements with the interests of our stockholders.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products, and pharmaceuticals.