Amber Grid Investor's Calendar For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.
In 2024 Amber Grid's financial results will be released according to the following:
. 29.02.2024 – interim information for the twelve months of 2023;
. 27.03.2024 – audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2023;
. 27.03.2024 – notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
. 19.04.2024 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
. 10.05.2024 – interim information for the three months of 2024;
. 09.08.2024 – interim information for the six months of 2024;
. 08.11.2024 – interim information for the nine months of 2024.
More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: ...
MENAFN02022024004107003653ID1107802308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.