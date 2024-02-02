Management Decision Market Projected To Reach $11,647.00 Million By 2027 | In-Depth Analysis With Top Key Players

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Management decision Market Growth by Component, Deployment Model, Function, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,”

The global management decision market was valued at $4,137.00 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,647.00 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Surge in need for business agility and faster operational decisions among various organizations majorly drive the growth of the management decision market. Moreover, rise in importance to adhere to government compliance among enterprises along with surge in requirement to accelerate return on investment (ROI) for organizations fuel the growth of the market.

Also, there has been a rise in demand among enterprises to automate business decision-making process to increase productivity of their businesses in the region. This fuels the growth of the market. Further, management decision vendors are willingly investing in the region due to presence of numerous large enterprises, which is opportunistic for the market. Furthermore, number of factors such as technology enhancements, stable economy, optimized infrastructure costs, and others are expected to positively impact the management decision market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Management Decision Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Management Decision Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Tibco Software

Fair Isaac Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

Sapiens International

ACTICO GmbH.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc and Many More

Region Wise, The global management decision market was led by the North America in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance of the region is due to rapid adoption of latest technologies in countries such as the U.S. and Canada along with surge in investment in the emerging technologies, which includes big data, analytics, and cloud platforms.

Major players operating in the management decision market offer a wide variety of services such as innovation services & solutions, advisory services, implementation services, cloud services, support services, and others. As these services offer wide range of software scope, businesses incline toward services for its wide variety of solutions, which in turn is a major factor that helps drive the growth of the management decision services segment in the market

