Healthcare Analytics Summit Announces Keynote Speakers For 2024 Event

Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS) , an annual interactive and educational event for the healthcare industry, today announced its keynote and session speaker lineup for the 2024 event. In its tenth year, HAS 24 is the premier event showcasing data and analytics' critical role in tackling some of healthcare's greatest challenges.

HAS 24 convenes national experts whose leadership in data and analytics, machine learning, AI, and healthcare technology have transformed the healthcare and biotechnology industries. This year's keynote speakers also include creative visionaries and strategists who will further explore the theme of this year's conference, Imagine. Innovate. Impact.

This year's keynote speakers include:



Jennifer

Doudna , PhD Biochemist and Nobel Laureate, Co-Inventor CRISPR Technology

Michael A.

Pfeffer , MD, FACP, serves as Chief Information Officer and Associate Dean for Stanford Health Care and Stanford University School of Medicine.



Melissa Welch , MD, MPH, is the President of Welch Perspectives Healthcare Consulting

Gregory Robinson , American Engineer, Former Director of the James Webb Space Telescope Program at NASA, TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2022

Lisa

Bodell , CEO of FutureThink, Global Speaker on Innovation, Simplification, and Change, Best Selling Author

Natalie Nixon , PhD Creativity Strategist, Author, CEO of Figure 8 Thinking

Felipe Gomez , Devout Pianist, Keynote Speaker Dan Burton , Chief Executive Officer, Health Catalyst

"We believe that the inspiration and innovation necessary to address healthcare's biggest challenges can come from anywhere. With the help of our dynamic roster of keynote speakers, we'll leverage our collective expertise, unique experiences, and creative thinking to Imagine, Innovate, and Impact healthcare," said

Tarah Neujahr Bryan, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Health Catalyst.

HAS is an annual interactive and educational event for the healthcare industry. The event features three days of meetings, discussions, and presentations meant to challenge and inspire thinking on today's most essential healthcare and health IT issues. There's still time to join healthcare's do-ers, hard workers, believers, game-changers, and impact-makers in Salt Lake City for this year's event.

The HAS 24 full agenda, with additional details about the week's presentations, is available here:

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

