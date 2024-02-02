PHCC Of North Carolina Education Foundation Announces Ticket Sales Open For Casino Night Fundraiser

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association (PHCC) of North Carolina Education Foundation is thrilled to announce that ticket sales are now open for its highly anticipated Casino Night, slated to take place on May 3, 2024, in Raleigh, NC.

PHCC of NC Education Foundation Casino Night

PHCC of NC Education Foundation Casino Night Save the Date

Continue Reading

Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with casino games, live entertainment, and the opportunity to connect with industry leaders. The PHCC of NC Education Foundation is dedicated to fostering educational opportunities, and the proceeds from Casino Night will directly contribute to scholarships, training programs, and educational resources for individuals pursuing careers in plumbing and HVAC. This exciting event will bring together professionals and enthusiasts from the Plumbing and HVAC sectors who support education in the trades.

"We are excited to open ticket sales for this year's Casino Night, which plays a crucial role in supporting education within our industries," said Stephanie Blazek, Executive Director at PHCC of North Carolina. "By attending this event, participants not only enjoy a fantastic evening but also contribute to the growth and development of the plumbing and HVAC workforce."

Tickets for

Casino Night are available for purchase at phccnc/meetinginfo , offering attendees the chance to secure their spot at one of the most anticipated industry events of the year. In addition to individual tickets, the foundation is also offering various sponsorship opportunities for businesses and organizations looking to align themselves with a noble cause while gaining visibility within the industry. Supporting the PHCC of NC Education Foundation through sponsorship demonstrates a commitment to the future of the plumbing and HVAC industries and helps create a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.

About PHCC of North Carolina Education Foundation: The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association of North Carolina Education Foundation is committed to promoting education and training within the plumbing and HVAC industries. Through scholarships, training programs, and educational resources, the foundation strives to cultivate a skilled and knowledgeable workforce for the future.

Media Contact: Stephanie Blazek, Executive Director, [email protected] , 919.532.0522

SOURCE PHCC of North Carolina