MOTORCAR CAVALCADE RETURNS FOR ITS THIRD YEAR - UNVEILING ICONIC CARS

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorcar Cavalcade , the prestigious event that captivates automobile enthusiasts and aficionados of luxury experiences worldwide, is set to return for its third year in a spectacular showcase of rare, remarkable, and historic automobiles. This year's edition promises to be even more extraordinary as it marks the launch of the winter show season during peak South Florida warm weather season at the illustrious JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, Miami.

The event, scheduled for February 4, will feature a lineup of celebrity judges and a diverse array of automobiles, ranging from iconic vintage classics to cutting-edge modern exotics. The esteemed judging panel includes notable figures from the automotive world, sports stars, and VIP celebrities.

In a collaboration with GMC , the Motorcar will feature some of the hottest new vehicles at the event including:



GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 Pickup and SUV: Collectively, their VIN 001's garnered $3,000,000 for charity at auction. With unprecedented off-road capability and extraordinary on-road performance, the GMC HUMMER EV's are designed to put occupants at the center of every moment. Both GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1's include fan favorite features like CrabWalk with diagonal-drive functionality and 0-60 mph times in approximately 3 seconds for the Pickup and 3.5 seconds on the SUV when Watts to Freedom is engaged. Range Rover Sport

SV One Edition: The most powerful Range Rover ever, 626hp Twin Turbo V8 mild-hybrid propels this SUV from 0-60mph in as little as 3.6 seconds in new dynamics-optimized SV Mode. 23-inch Carbon Fiber Wheels. This exclusive model seamlessly blends sporting luxury with innovative performance-enhancing technologies such as the 6D Dynamics suspension system.

Jason Wenig, Co-Executive Director of Motorcar Cavalcade, expresses his excitement about this year's event: "Building on the success of previous years, our 2024 event is sure to delight. Our Judging group is extraordinary, the cars that will be on display are mind blowing and the energy we feel from the feedback from our Entrants, sponsors and suppliers is palpable."

ABOUT MOTORCAR CAVALCADE

Established in 2021, Motorcar Cavalcade is a celebration of the automobile, bringing together enthusiasts, judges, guests, and media in a garden party setting. Over 200 classic and modern cars playfully compete for prized trophies in 16 atypical classes, showcasing their excellence in design and technology features from the dawn of motoring to the most advanced hypercars in the world.

