Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held January 30th through February 1st are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through February 6th.
January 30 th
| Presentation
| Ticker(s)
| American West Metals Limited
| OTCQB: AWMLF | ASX: AW1
| Comstock Inc.
| NYSE American: LODE
| Chakana Copper Corp.
| OTCQB: CHKKF | TSXV: PERU
| Signal Gold Inc.
| OTCQX: SGNLF | TSX: SGNL
| Giga Metals Corp.
| OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
| OceanaGold Corp
| OTCQX: OCANF | TSX: OGC
| Aurion Resources Ltd.
| OTCQX: AIRRF | TSXV: AU
| Callinex Mines Inc.
| OTCQX: CLLXF | TSXV: CNX
| Aura Minerals Inc.
| OTCQX: ORAAF | TSX: ORA
January 31 st
| Presentation
| Ticker(s)
| EcoGraf Limited
| OTCQB: ECGFF | ASX: EGR
| Blue Moon Metals Inc.
| OTCQB: BMOOF | TSXV: MOON
| Grounded Lithium Corp.
| OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD
| Clean Air Metals Inc.
| OTCQB: CLRMF | TSXV: AIR
| Li-Ft Power Ltd.
| OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
| Relevant Gold Corp.
| OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
| HighGold Mining Inc.
| OTCQX: HGMIF | TSXV: HIGH
February 1 st
| Presentation
| Ticker(s)
| Lithium Ionic Corp.
| OTCQX: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH
| Collective Mining Ltd.
| OTCQX: CNLMF | TSX: CNL
| Ecora Resources PLC
| OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR
| Lomiko Metals Inc.
| OTCQB: LMRMF | TSXV: LMR
| Troilus Gold Corp.
| OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
| Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
| OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
| Cassiar Gold Corp.
| OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
| Barksdale Resources Corp.
| OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
| Arizona Metals Corp.
| OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
