Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held January 30th through February 1st are now available for online viewing.

Presentation Ticker(s) American West Metals Limited OTCQB: AWMLF | ASX: AW1 Comstock Inc. NYSE American: LODE Chakana Copper Corp. OTCQB: CHKKF | TSXV: PERU Signal Gold Inc. OTCQX: SGNLF | TSX: SGNL Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA OceanaGold Corp OTCQX: OCANF | TSX: OGC Aurion Resources Ltd. OTCQX: AIRRF | TSXV: AU Callinex Mines Inc. OTCQX: CLLXF | TSXV: CNX Aura Minerals Inc. OTCQX: ORAAF | TSX: ORA

January 31 st

Presentation Ticker(s) EcoGraf Limited OTCQB: ECGFF | ASX: EGR Blue Moon Metals Inc. OTCQB: BMOOF | TSXV: MOON Grounded Lithium Corp. OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD Clean Air Metals Inc. OTCQB: CLRMF | TSXV: AIR Li-Ft Power Ltd. OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT Relevant Gold Corp. OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC HighGold Mining Inc. OTCQX: HGMIF | TSXV: HIGH

February 1 st

Presentation Ticker(s) Lithium Ionic Corp. OTCQX: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSX: CNL Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR Lomiko Metals Inc. OTCQB: LMRMF | TSXV: LMR Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG Silver Tiger Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR Cassiar Gold Corp. OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC



About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

