Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing


2/2/2024 8:46:30 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held January 30th through February 1st are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT:

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through February 6th.

January 30 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
American West Metals Limited OTCQB: AWMLF | ASX: AW1
Comstock Inc. NYSE American: LODE
Chakana Copper Corp. OTCQB: CHKKF | TSXV: PERU
Signal Gold Inc. OTCQX: SGNLF | TSX: SGNL
Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
OceanaGold Corp OTCQX: OCANF | TSX: OGC
Aurion Resources Ltd. OTCQX: AIRRF | TSXV: AU
Callinex Mines Inc. OTCQX: CLLXF | TSXV: CNX
Aura Minerals Inc. OTCQX: ORAAF | TSX: ORA

January 31 st

Presentation Ticker(s)
EcoGraf Limited OTCQB: ECGFF | ASX: EGR
Blue Moon Metals Inc. OTCQB: BMOOF | TSXV: MOON
Grounded Lithium Corp. OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD
Clean Air Metals Inc. OTCQB: CLRMF | TSXV: AIR
Li-Ft Power Ltd. OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
Relevant Gold Corp. OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
HighGold Mining Inc. OTCQX: HGMIF | TSXV: HIGH

February 1 st

Presentation Ticker(s)
Lithium Ionic Corp. OTCQX: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH
Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSX: CNL
Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR
Lomiko Metals Inc. OTCQB: LMRMF | TSXV: LMR
Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
Silver Tiger Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
Cassiar Gold Corp. OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
...


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

