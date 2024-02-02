Gate.Io And D3 Partner To Apply For And Obtain '.Gate' Top-Level Domain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panama City, Panama, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 innovator, has announced its partnership with D3 Globa , a next-gen domain name company developing interoperable digital identities, to apply for and obtain the '.gate' Top-Level Domain (TLD) during ICANN's upcoming application window. This move makes Gate the first cryptocurrency exchange to express interest in pursuing its own dedicated TLD.

TLDs are the last part of website addresses, maintained in the Internet's Domain Name System (DNS). Familiar examples include ".com" and ".org," which are compatible with web browsers. Similar decentralized blockchain-based systems, utilizing extensions such as ".eth" and ".crypto," are incompatible with the conventional web's DNS.

Existing Web3 naming systems are incompatible with traditional Internet infrastructure, which regularly results in missing critical functionality, brand confusion and security lapses. D3's patent-pending platform is set to integrate traditional Internet and Web3 ecosystems to deliver enhanced utility, security, and universal access for what the company calls 'real Web3 domains.'

The approval of a '.gate' TLD in partnership with D3 would allow Gate users to create personalized web addresses natively compatible with Web2 and Web3 systems, meaning one address can be used as a digital identity across Web2 browsers and email services along with blockchain wallets and other Web3 tools.

By partnering with D3, Gate continues to showcase its position as an innovator in the market. Together, the companies will develop futureproof, interoperable digital identities for users that offer the best of existing Internet and emerging Web3 technologies.

"We are constantly developing innovative new solutions for our growing ecosystem," said Dr Lin Han, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Gate. "Our partnership with D3 will allow us to offer exciting identity solutions that enhance their trading experience and opens the Gate ecosystem up to billions of Internet users worldwide, while maintaining the safe and secure environment our users have grown accustomed to."

"We are thrilled to welcome Gate on our journey to make Web3 more accessible, scalable and secure with simple, interoperable digital identities built on the DNS," said Fred Hsu, Chief Executive Officer at D3. "This partnership will enable us to offer our unique identity solutions to over 13 million Gate users worldwide, giving them access to innovative solutions that will enhance their journey across Web3."

Through their partnership, Gate and D3 aim to provide millions of users with a novel solution that addresses the interoperability challenges between Web3 and Web2.



Established in 2013, Gate is one of the world's earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader among compliant and secure digital asset platforms, offering diverse trading services with 100% user-verifiable Proof of Reserves. Further, the platform has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko. Besides its primary exchange services, Gate has diversified its ecosystem to offer decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investing, wallet services, startup incubation, and more. The platform currently serves more than 13 million active users worldwide.

D3 Global is a digital infrastructure provider that delivers secure, decentralized, and interoperable identities on the root layer of the Internet - the Domain Name System (DNS). D3's patent-pending platform will be the first to deliver real domain names that seamlessly bridge the gap between traditional Internet infrastructure and Web3 ecosystems. D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link.

