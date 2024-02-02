Country Artist ~ Jillian Cardarelli ~ Releases New Music Video For I Hate Chevys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'I Hate Chevys" single artwork

Jillian Cardarelli | Photo Credit: Dusty Barker

Jillian Cardarelli performs at Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (2023) | Photo Credit: Nick Tavares

Jillian Cardarelli signs autographs at CMA Fest in Nashville (2023) | Photo Credit: Dusty Barker

Single and Video Out Now ~ Available on Streaming Platforms

- Jillian Cardarelli, Country Artist & SongwriterNASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Country Artist / Songwriter Jillian Cardarelli releases the new music video for her single“I Hate Chevys ,” available now on all streaming platforms. The single, written by Cardarelli, Arlis Albritton, and Ben Rue, was produced by Daniel Dennis. The music visualizer (video) was directed and produced by Dusty Barker (VAYLL).Cardarelli describes the idea behind the humorous and ironic take on heartbreak that can manifest itself in nonsensical ways, like blaming a truck.“It's always fun to share a different take on a heartbreak song,” said Jillian Cardarelli.“When your heart is aching after a breakup, something simple can remind you of them that stops you in your tracks. What's unique is that the character in this song wants to blame Chevrolet's popularity and reliability for her pain, but what we all know is that it's really about those everyday reminders of someone we're missing that sting the most. And by the way, I love Chevys."This is Cardarelli's first single release in 2024 with big things on the horizon for this talented young lady. The Massachusetts native is blazing her own unique path within the Nashville music scene with her stunning vocals, captivating songwriting and strong work ethic.﻿Her latest singles“If I Could Talk to Elvis,”“Could've Been Boy,” and "Country Side" all garnered streaming support from Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora. Her popular single“If I Could Talk to Elvis” featuring Larry Strickland hit #1 Fan Voted Video on CMT 12-Pack Countdown with appearances on WSM's Coffee, Country & Cody, Sirius XM Radio - Elvis Radio, and Fox & Friends.In 2023, Cardarelli played the Spotlight Stage for CMA Fest and iHeart Country Stage for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. She has opened for acts such as Reba, Willie Nelson, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Hunter Hayes, Scotty McCreery, Trace Adkins, Easton Corbin and Alabama.“I Hate Chevys” is available now on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music and anywhere you stream music.More About Jillian CardarelliCardarelli's previous singles“What's It Gonna Take,” "Dropped" and "If You Had a Heart" from her 2021 EP – all garnered support from Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora.Her inspirational single "Strong" featuring Charles Esten was named one of 2020's Most Powerful Songs by American Songwriter and Rolling Stone naming her a Top New Artist to Watch. In December 2020, Jillian was honored to be asked to participate in the National Christmas Tree Lighting Virtual Concert in Washington, D.C. as she sang the classic, "O Holy Night."Her debut single, "Rerun," written by Grammy Award-winning artist Maren Morris, Tina Parol and Jordan Reynolds made a splash on CMT Music, with the music video spending two weeks at #1 and several weeks in the Top 10. Her second single,“Souvenirs,” debuted on Radio Disney Country, while the music video spent eight weeks in the Top 10 on CMT.In addition to writing and performing, Jillian is passionate about being involved in charitable organizations like Stand Up 2 Cancer, Band Against Cancer, Musicians on Call, and St. Jude Children's Hospital. She often performs for charitable events and, an avid golfer, plays in various charity golf tournaments around the country.# # #Follow Jillian Cardarelli on Socials:Instagram at:Facebook at:YouTube at:For more information, visit .

