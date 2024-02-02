Moraine Park And UW-Oshkosh Create Unique Agreement For Fond Du Lac Campus Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FOND DU LAC, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moraine Park Technical College, in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, has created a unique articulation agreement to support students impacted by the UWO Fond du Lac campus closure. Under this agreement, UWO students pursuing an associate degree can continue their in-person classes and program at Moraine Park with a guaranteed transfer of all their UW associate degree credits.Through this program, students will transfer their UWO credits to Moraine Park Technical College to complete their associate of applied science degree. The two institutions also have a robust post-graduation transfer program, which will allow local students to return to UWO to pursue a bachelor's degree at a guaranteed junior status.“We are true partners in education with UWO and our goal is to make sure the students in our district have access to local higher education,” Bonnie Baerwald, Moraine Park president, said.“Our goal through this agreement, as well as our other partnership agreements, is to create options for students in our district. We know that learning preferences differ between students and the more choices the students have, the better equipped they will be to cultivate a higher education pathway that works the best for their life.”In total, Moraine Park has over 20 articulation agreements with local Universities, and the recent partnership created for UWO Fond du Lac students offers a unique opportunity for students to remain local without interrupting their degree program."UWO and Moraine Park Technical College have a long history of working together to ease and innovate the paths to degrees for students in our region," UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said. "This latest response demonstrates our commitment to continue to work together to help students realize their goals and their potential within a city and a region they chose to launch and complete their academic journeys."Individuals interested in information on the UWO Fond du Lac transfer opportunity should contact Ronaldo Cordeiro, academic advisor, at (920) 924-6376 or .... For more information on all other transfer opportunities at Moraine Park, visit morainepark.About Moraine Park Technical College: At Moraine Park Technical College, we work to make education accessible and affordable. With campuses in Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, and West Bend, and regional centers in Jackson and Ripon, Moraine Park serves over 12,000 students annually. The College offers endless opportunities for learning and professional development with more than 100 associate of applied science degrees, associate of science and arts degrees, technical diplomas, apprenticeships and certificates, as well as limitless customized training opportunities.Moraine Park offers programs to help fill some of the most in-demand, innovative, and high-paying jobs in the district, and Moraine Park's students, alumni and business connections contribute to robust business and industry efforts that enrich Wisconsin and beyond.From high school students to adults seeking continuing education classes and everything in between, Moraine Park is central Wisconsin's home grown college, helping our communities to Imagine What's Next. Find us at morainepark or moraineparktech on social media.Emilie ThielenCommunications Specialist(920) 924-3268...﻿

