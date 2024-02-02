Methylene Chloride Market Valued At US$2.991 Billion In 2021, Witnessing Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the methylene chloride market was valued at US$2.991 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.One of the key growth drivers to propel the methylene chloride market is the increase in demand in the paint and coating industry. Methylene chloride is known to be commonly used in the paint and coating industry as a solvent that can strip old paint from the surface. As the construction industry displays an increase in growth, the demand for renovation and remodelling also increases, which will drive the growth of the methylene chloride market. Methylene chloride is also known to be a component in the production of paint and coating formulations as a viscosity regulator and a cleaning agent for equipment. It is also known for its low toxicity, making it a preferred choice in the painting and coating industry. As the coating and paint production increases, so will the methylene chloride demand as well. As per the World Coatings Council, the global market revenue for the paint and coatings industry accounted for US$173 billion, with the largest segment in the market being Architectural coatings with 50% of the market volume. As the coating and paint industry increases in growth along with the construction industry, the methylene chloride industry is expected to witness significant growth as well.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the methylene chloride market during the forecasted period. For instance, as of November 2022, Eco Safety Products (ESP) announced the acquisition of Soy Technologies, LLC's SoyGreen, SoyThin, and Soyanol Brand Chemicals. This acquisition helped Eco Safety Products to expand into bio-based coatings and toxic solvent alternatives, increasing market share and power for the company.Access sample report or view details:The methylene chloride market, based on application, is categorized into five types- paints & coatings, chemical processing, foam manufacturing, metal cleaning , and others. Paints and coatings are one of the major users of methylene chloride as a component in production due to the chemical's characteristics of acting as a viscosity regulator and a cleaning agent for equipment in the production process.The methylene chloride market, based on end-users, is categorized into five types- food & beverage, transportation, building & construction, pharmaceuticals, and others. Building and construction drive the growth of the paint and coating industry, which further drives the growth of the paint and coating industry due to increasing renovations and remodelling.The European region is expected to witness significant growth in the methylene chloride market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the increasing production and market share of the paint and coating industry in this region. The region is home to world leaders in the paint and coating industry, where methylene chloride is used as a solvent for production. As per the European Council of Paint, Printing Ink, and Artist's Colours Industry (CEPE), Europe has an economic value of 17,000 million in the industry, with 3500 million tons of water-based paint produced. As the region holds significant value in the paint and coating industry, the growth of the methylene chloride market will be expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecasted period.The research includes several key players from the methylene chloride market, such as Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Olin Corporation, Nouryon, Oxy Chemical Corp., Tokuyama Corporation, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, KEM One, Ineos, and Solvay S.A.The market analytics report segments the methylene chloride market using the following criteria:.By Application:oPaints & CoatingsoChemical ProcessingoFoam ManufacturingoMetal CleaningoOthers.By End-User:oFood & BeverageoTransportationoBuilding & ConstructionoPharmaceuticalsoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.USA.Canada.Mexico.OthersoSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd..Olin Corporation.Nouryon.Tokuyama Corporation.Oxy Chemical Corp..Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals.Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited.Ineos.KEM One.Solvay S.AExplore More Reports:.Global Choline Chloride Market:.Global Calcium Chloride Market:.Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market:

