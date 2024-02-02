Nanoceramic Powder Market Is Projected To Experience A Robust CAGR Of 9.05% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The nanoceramic powder market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the nanoceramic powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.05% between 2021 and 2028.The aerospace industry utilizes nanoceramic powder coatings to protect aircraft components from harsh environments and the expansion of the aerospace industry acts as a major driving force behind the growth of the nanoceramic powder market. For instance, according to the Aerospace Industries Association, in 2022 industry sales revenues increased 6.7% from 2021 to $952 billion. In addition, according to the Airbus data, Airbus SE delivered 661 commercial aircraft to 84 customers in 2022, an increase of 8% compared to the year 2021, and registered 1,078 gross new orders.Nanoceramic powders are fine ceramic particles with nanometre-sized dimensions. These powders have distinct properties due to their small size and high surface-to-volume ratio. They are commonly used in aerospace 3d printing and electronics components applications. Additionally, the development of new flexible and stretchable electronic devices contributed to the growth of the nanoceramic powder market.Several product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, which is driving the growth of the nanoceramic powder market. For instance, in September 2023, Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride and Haydale Group signed a collaboration agreement to develop advanced surface chemistries for boron nitride powders and demonstrate effective surface modification on a wide range of powders in the Boron Nitride Powder Solutions portfolio.Access sample report or view details:The nanoceramic powder market, based on type is segmented into five main categories namely carbide powders, nitride powders, boron powders, oxide powders, and others. Oxide powders are commonly used as nanoceramic powders. Oxide powders, including titanium oxide (TiO2), aluminum oxide (Al2O3), and zirconium oxide (ZrO2), have a variety of applications in nanoceramics and these powders have desirable properties such as high melting points, hardness, and stability, making them ideal for use in nanoscale ceramics with increased strength and durability. Oxide powders account for a significant share of the nanoceramic powder market.The nanoceramic powder market, based on end-users is segmented into seven main categories namely medical, chemicals, electronics, transportation, industrial, defense, and others. Nanoceramic powders are widely used in electronics for a variety of applications, including advanced semiconductors, micro-electronic displays, capacitors due to their high thermal conductivity and excellent dielectric properties. Nanoceramic powders have a significant market share due to their ability to improve electronic device performance and reliability through thin films and coatings.Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a significant share of the nanoceramic powder market due to the increasing adoption of foldable smartphones. For instance, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. announced that the number of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones sold for enterprise use has more than doubled in 2022, and from January to October 2022, the number of foldable smartphones rose by 105% compared to 2021. Additionally, in 2022, LG Display introduced the industry's first 12-inch stretchable display, which can be stretched by up to 20% while maintaining full-color RGB and a high resolution of 100ppi.The research includes coverage of Rasatech, ABM Advanced Ball Mill Inc., ANR Technologies Pte Ltd, PlasmaChem GmbH, Stanford Advanced Materials, American Elements, and Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd. are significant market players in the nanoceramic powder market.The market analytics report segments the nanoceramic powder market using the following criteria:.By TypeoCarbide PowdersoNitride PowdersoBoron PowdersoOxide PowdersoOthers.By End-Use IndustryoMedicaloChemicalsoElectronicsoTransportationoIndustrialoDefenseoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Rasatech.ABM Advanced Ball Mill Inc..ANR Technologies Pte Ltd.PlasmaChem GmbH.Stanford Advanced Materials.American Elements.Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Bioceramics Market:.Molybdenum Trioxide Nanopowder Market:.Global Transparent Ceramics Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn