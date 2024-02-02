ED Tightens Noose Around Absconding Trinamool Leader Shahjahan, Seeks I-T Files

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 2 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) began tightening its noose around Sheikh Shahjahan, the absconding Trinamool Congress leader who has been accused of "planning" the attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5.

The ED has sought details of income tax files of the absconding Trinamool Congress leader of the last 10 years from the Income Tax Department, a source in the know of things said.

On January 5, an ED team went to Shahjahan's residence to conduct a raid and search operation in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal.

According to sources, the ED has already approached the court with a plea for an independent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to track Shahjahan who is currently absconding.

The ED has also been focussing on the absconding leader's alleged involvement in the ration distribution matter, and an increase in his assets within a short period of time.

The ED sleuths, according to officials, have been currently examining the details of the transactions in the bank accounts of the absconding leader and his close family members.

The details of the income tax files have been sought by the ED to corroborate the differences between the declared and actual figures as well as to identify the quantum of assets disproportionate to his declared income.

However, through his counsels, he had applied at two separate courts in West Bengal for anticipatory bail.

