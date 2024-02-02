India Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ India Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The India pharmaceutical contract packaging market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the India Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Industry:

Increasing Focus on Cost Efficiency:

One of the primary drivers of the Indian Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging market is cost efficiency. India's competitive labor market offers a significant cost advantage, allowing pharmaceutical companies to reduce their packaging expenses significantly. This cost benefit is not limited to labor alone but extends to materials and operational costs as well. Additionally, contract packaging companies in India often specialize in pharmaceutical packaging, ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards and providing high-quality packaging solutions. This specialization enables pharmaceutical companies to leverage expert knowledge and state-of-the-art technologies in packaging, without the need to invest in their own facilities. By outsourcing to Indian contract packagers, these companies can focus on their core competencies such as drug development and marketing, while relying on experienced partners for packaging needs.

Expanding Pharmaceutical Industry:

India's pharmaceutical industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by an increasing demand for generic drugs, both domestically and internationally. This growth directly impacts the pharmaceutical contract packaging market. As pharmaceutical companies expand their product lines and increase production volumes, the need for efficient, scalable, and compliant packaging solutions grows. Contract packaging organizations (CPOs) in India are well-positioned to meet these demands due to their scalability and flexibility. They can quickly adapt to changing market needs, such as varying batch sizes or packaging formats, making them an ideal partner for pharmaceutical companies looking to manage fluctuating demands. Moreover, the rise in exports of pharmaceutical products from India necessitates packaging that meets global standards, further boosting the contract packaging sector.

Regulatory Compliance:

Regulatory compliance and quality assurance are critical factors in the pharmaceutical industry, significantly influencing the contract packaging market in India. Indian contract packaging providers are well-versed in international regulatory standards, including those of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This expertise is crucial for pharmaceutical companies looking to market their products globally. These providers ensure that packaging complies with various regulatory requirements, such as child-resistant packaging, tamper-evidence features, and appropriate labeling. Additionally, the focus on quality assurance in packaging is vital for patient safety and maintaining drug efficacy. Indian CPOs invest in quality control systems and certifications, such as ISO standards, to ensure that the packaging meets the highest quality benchmarks. This commitment to regulatory compliance and quality assurance makes India a preferred destination for pharmaceutical contract packaging.

India Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Report Segmentation:

By Industry:





Small Molecule

Biopharmaceutical Vaccine

Based on the industry, the market is divided into small molecule, biopharmaceutical , and vaccine.

By Type:





Sterile Non-Sterile

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into sterile and non-sterile.

By Packaging:





Plastic Bottles

Caps and Closures

Blister Packs

Prefilled Syringes

Parenteral Vials and Ampoules Others

Based on the packaging, the market is classified into plastic bottles, caps and closures, blister packs, prefilled syringes, parenteral vials and ampoules, and others.

By Region:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

On the basis of the region, the market is divided into North India, West and Central India, South India, and East India.

India Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Trends:

Pharmaceutical companies in India are increasingly outsourcing their packaging operations to contract packaging providers to reduce costs and optimize resource allocation. This allows them to focus on core research and manufacturing activities while leveraging specialized packaging expertise. Besides, contract packaging companies in India are aligning with stringent regulatory standards and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Compliance with quality and safety regulations is crucial to meet the global demand for pharmaceutical products. Moreover, serialization and track-and-trace solutions are becoming essential in pharmaceutical packaging. Contract packagers are implementing these technologies to ensure product authenticity, traceability, and compliance with anti-counterfeiting regulations.

