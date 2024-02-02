Native Starch Market 2024 | Size, Trends, Key Players, Growth Factors And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

“Native Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”,

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the

global

native starch market

size ,

share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the native starch market?

The global

native starch market size reached

96.2 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

111.2 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Native Starch Industry:

Demand for Clean Label and Natural Ingredients:

The growing consumer demand for clean label and natural ingredients represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Native starches are minimally processed and free from chemical modifications, thus making them ideal choices for consumers seeking transparency and simplicity in food and product labels. This trend aligns with the broader movement towards healthier and more natural eating habits, where consumers are avoiding additives and artificial ingredients. Native starches offer food manufacturers a clean label solution to thicken, stabilize, or texturize products, thus meeting the demands of health-conscious consumers.

Versatile Applications Across Industries:

The market is also driven by the versatility of native starches across various industries. Beyond their use in the food and beverage sector, native starches find applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paper production, textiles, and more, which is contributing to the growth of the market. In the food industry alone, they serve as thickeners, stabilizers, and texturizing agents, which enhances the quality and sensory attributes of products. This versatility makes native starches indispensable ingredients, which is driving their demand across multiple sectors. Their ability to replace synthetic thickeners and stabilizers in various applications also contributes to their widespread adoption.

Geographical Shift in Consumption Patterns:

The geographical shift in consumption patterns is acting as a major growth-inducing factor in the native starches market. Emerging economies, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, are witnessing a surge in the consumption of native starches. This growth is fueled by the expansion of the food and beverage industry, changing dietary preferences, and increasing urbanization which is further influencing the market growth. As these regions adopt more Westernized eating habits, the demand for processed and convenience foods is rising, and native starches play a crucial role as key ingredients in various processed food products. The shift in consumption patterns is leading to increased production and consumption of native starches in these regions.