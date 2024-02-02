Lassi Market In India Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Lassi Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. IMARC Group expects the Indian lassi market size to reach INR 120.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.15% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the India Lassi Industry:

Increasing Health Consciousness:

One of the key factors driving the lassi market in India is the increasing health consciousness among consumers. Lassi, a traditional Indian yogurt-based drink, is perceived as a healthier alternative to carbonated beverages and other sugary drinks. Rich in probiotics, calcium, vitamins, and other essential nutrients, lassi is gaining popularity among health-conscious individuals who seek nutritious drink options. Furthermore, the versatility of lassi, which can be consumed as a sweet or savory drink, makes it appealing to a broad range of taste preferences. Its association with digestive health and the ability to act as a natural coolant especially during the hot summer months in India enhances its attractiveness as a healthful beverage choice.

Rising Cultural and Traditional Significance:

Lassi holds a significant place in Indian culture and tradition, which plays a vital role in its market growth. It is not just a beverage but a part of the culinary heritage of India, often consumed during festivals, special occasions, and as a daily refreshment. This cultural attachment encourages both domestic consumption and boosts its popularity among tourists seeking to experience traditional Indian cuisine. Additionally, lassi is often included in the menu of Indian restaurants globally, which aids in its international recognition and popularity. The traditional appeal of lassi, combined with innovative flavors and packaging, continues to attract a diverse consumer base, thereby driving market growth.

Product Innovation:

The introduction of various flavored variants of lassi has been a significant factor in expanding its market in India. Innovations in flavors, ranging from mango, strawberry, and rose to more exotic combinations, cater to evolving consumer tastes and preferences. These innovations are not only appealing to the younger demographic but also add a modern twist to the traditional drink, making it relevant in the contemporary market. Additionally, the availability of low-fat and sugar-free options aligns with the growing demand for healthier beverage choices. Packaging innovations, such as ready-to-drink formats and attractive labeling, further boost the product's appeal, particularly in urban areas and among the younger population, fueling the growth of the lassi market in India.

For an in-depth analysis, you can request the sample copy of the market report:

India Lassi Market Report Segmentation:

By Sector:



Based on the sector, the market has been bifurcated into retail and institutional sectors.

By Region:



Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Delhi

Kerala

Punjab

Orissa Haryana

On the geographical front, the market has been divided into Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Delhi, Kerala, Punjab, Orissa, and Haryana.

India Lassi Market Trends:

The India Lassi market has seen an increase in flavor innovation. While traditional flavors like mango and plain remain popular, there is a growing trend toward unique and exotic flavors such as saffron, rose, cardamom, and even fusion flavors like chocolate or coffee-infused Lassi. Besides, health-conscious consumers are driving the demand for healthier Lassi options. This has led to the introduction of low-fat, low-sugar, and probiotic-rich Lassi variants, targeting consumers looking for nutritious and gut-friendly beverages.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Ask analyst for your customized sample:

Browse more research report:

United States Hummus Market

United States Hybrid Cloud Market

United States Hydrochloric Acid Market

United States Hydrogen Generation Market

United States Hydroponics Market

United States Hyperloop Technology Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

:(D)+911204330800UnitedStates:+1-631-791-1145UnitedKingdom:+44-753-713-216