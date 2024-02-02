Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA ) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on
Thursday, February 22, 2024, with a conference call planned for
Friday, February 23, 2024, at
08:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, to discuss the results.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888)
317-6003 for domestic participants and (412) 317-6061 for international participants.
The elite entry number is 4865148.
Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on February 23, 2024. This replay will run through March 01, 2024. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is (877)
344-7529 or (412)
317-0088 using the following elite entry number: 6105801 . There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" playaresort .
About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in
Mexico,
Jamaica
and the
Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of
24 resorts (9,027 rooms)
under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business.
For more information, please visit .
For additional information visit href="" rel="nofollow" playaresort .
