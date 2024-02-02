DECATHLON UNVEILS A CUTTING-EDGE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE ON APPLE VISION PRO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to offering a state-of-the-art experience to its customers, DECATHLON , the world's largest sporting goods retailer, is launching a brand new immersive shopping app for Apple Vision Pro , which will be available on February 2nd in the United States.

The result of several months of in-house development by dedicated teams, the DECATHLON app has been reimagined for Apple Vision Pro to enable customers discover the company's latest outdoor and cycling product innovations and shop for their favorite sporting goods.

This new app offers DECATHLON customers a seamless and immersive shopping adventure and will help users view, choose and buy new DECATHLON products and even discover the stories behind their favorite gear.

DECATHLON has a strong ambition to move people through the wonders of sport and their teams are constantly developing more ways to create an immersive customer experience. The use of new tools like the Apple Vision Pro will offer DECATHLON shoppers a new way to engage with the brand, both at home and in stores.

Barbara Martin Coppola, Chief Executive Officer of DECATHLON, says: "We are thrilled to be proposing such a unique and immersive experience to our customers on the Apple Vision Pro. We're going one step further in our commitment to innovating the world of modern sport. Customers can step inside our tents or check out our new bikes in 3D from the comfort of their own home - a revolution in the shopping experience. What comes next is bound to be exceptional, as we continue to accompany people in their sporting experiences in new and exciting ways."

ABOUT DECATHLON

DECATHLON is the world's largest sporting goods retailer, with over 1,700 stores and 105,000 teammates in more than 70 countries. With its integrated business model, DECATHLON specializes in the creation and production of innovative sporting goods designed to delight and move people through the wonders of sport all around the world.

