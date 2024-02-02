Mynd.Ai To Ring NYSE First Trade Bell On February 5Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd, Inc. ("Mynd" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MYND), today announced that Vin Riera, CEO, alongside members of Mynd's executive management team will ring the First Trade Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, February 5, 2024.

The ceremony marks the successful completion of a merger on December 13, 2023, in which Promethean World Ltd., a global leader for over 20 years in interactive technology, offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions in the K-12 and corporate markets, became the business of the Company which began trading on the NYSE American under the ticker "Mynd."

The ceremony will begin at approximately 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time from the NYSE Trading Floor. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on NYSE's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, and on X (formerly Twitter) as well as Mynd, Inc's social media channels.

Following the bell ringing on the Trading Floor, Vin Riera, Mynd's CEO, will be interviewed by the Host of NYSE Floor Talk, Judy Shaw. That interview will also be posted on the NYSE's social media channels as well as on Mynd's website at . "Taking our established business public is just the beginning of an exciting new journey, as we accelerate our efforts to bring diverse technologies together; create groundbreaking innovations for the classroom and workplace; and simplify how we teach, communicate, and collaborate," said Riera. "We are excited to continue our legacy as a pioneer in interactive technology and to expand our line of hardware and software solutions with new technologies, such as AI, that save time and reduce workloads. I am so grateful to those who brought us to this moment - our people, our customers, our investors, and our partners."

About Mynd, Inc.

Seattle-based Mynd is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers.

