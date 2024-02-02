Associa Advantage, Inc., Partners With Horsepower Brands To Provide Associa-Managed Communities With Home Maintenance Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Advantage, Inc. , an Associa company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a vendor partner agreement with HorsePower Brands to provide Associa-managed communities throughout the United States with a wide range of high-quality home services to repair, maintain or enhance your home. Under the agreement, homeowners and Associa team members will have access to services for blinds, fencing, glass and windows, insulation, lawn care, lighting, painting, and roofing.

HorsePower Brands is focused in supporting entrepreneurs to achieve their why through franchising in the home services industries. The family of brands and services is focused on enhanced customer support, quality, reliability, innovative solutions to streamline processes and overall homeowner satisfaction.

“Associa is pleased to put HorsePower Brands' wide range of high-quality home maintenance services at the fingertips of our community partners, homeowners and team members,” said Associa Advantage President Jennifer Shannon.“Ensuring quality of life for our clients and the communities in which they live very often starts at home. We are pleased partner with a home maintenance services partner whose dedication to quality and service mirrors our own.”

“We are excited to join forces with Associa in this strategic partnership. Together, we aim to redefine the home service experience for community partners in the Associa-managed communities. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the overall homeowner experience,” said HorsePower Brands CEO Tony Hulbert.

About Horsepower Brands

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, HorsePower Brands' portfolio of service-based franchise brands include Mighty Dog Roofing, Blingle Premier Lighting, iFOAM Insulation, Heroes Lawn Care, Gatsby Glass, Groovy Hues Painting, Bumble Bee Blinds and Stand Strong Fencing. Collectively, these brands deliver first in class customer service and experiences through more than 1,100 territories operated by over 300 active franchise locations in the U.S. At HorsePower Brands, our strength centers around building infrastructure, attracting some of the highest caliber franchisees and making them extremely successful, along with developing first in class teams that deliver unbelievable support to franchisees across all brands. See for more information.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

