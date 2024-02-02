Defiquant Announces Major Expansion Of Educational Resources For Crypto Traders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DefiQuant announces enhanced 24/7 customer support for crypto investors, providing dedicated assistance at every step of their investment journey. This initiative, coupled with advanced DeFi trading bot and cryptocurrency quant robot technologies, redefines investor support in the cloud mining industry.

London, UK, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DefiQuant , a pioneering force in the cloud mining and cryptocurrency trading industry, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its educational resources aimed at aspiring crypto traders. This initiative reaffirms DefiQuant's commitment to empowering investors with the knowledge and tools necessary for successful cryptocurrency trading, utilizing advanced technologies like DeFi trading bots and cryptocurrency quant robots.

A Leap Forward in Crypto Education

In a rapidly evolving digital economy, the need for comprehensive and accessible educational content on cryptocurrency trading has never been more critical. DefiQuant is addressing this need by significantly enhancing its educational offerings, providing a robust platform that covers everything from the basics of cryptocurrency to advanced trading strategies.

"Education is the cornerstone of successful investing, particularly in the dynamic and often complex world of cryptocurrency," said Allen Heery, Media Representative for DefiQuant. "With the expansion of our educational resources, we aim to demystify crypto trading for beginners while offering depth and value to more experienced traders. Our goal is to empower every DefiQuant user to achieve their investment objectives with confidence."

Empowering Investors with Cutting-Edge Tools

DefiQuant's educational expansion includes in-depth tutorials on using their DeFi trading bot and cryptocurrency quant robot , comprehensive market analysis, and step-by-step guides on developing effective trading strategies. This initiative is designed to equip new traders with the skills and confidence to navigate the cryptocurrency markets and make informed decisions.

A Wide Array of Investment Packages



DefiQuant's platform offers a variety of investment packages, catering to a diverse range of investor needs and preferences:



Free Experience Bot: Ideal for beginners, this plan requires only a $5 investment with a profit of $0.15, and the capital is returned after 1 day.

Crypto Trading Bot 1 Day: With a $50 investment, this plan offers a profit of $0.3, returning the capital after just 1 day.

Crypto Trading Bot 5 Days: A $500 investment yields a profit of $21.25, with the capital returned after 5 days.

Crypto Trading Bot 7 Days: This plan involves a $1050 investment, generating a profit of $73.5, with capital returned after 7 days.

Crypto Trading Bot 15 Days: For a $3000 investment, this plan offers a profit of $540, with the capital returned after 15 days.

Crypto Trading Bot 20 Days: A higher investment of $6000 yields a significant profit of $1680, with the capital returned after 20 days.

Crypto Trading Bot 30 Days: This plan requires a $10800 investment with a substantial profit of $5184, returning the capital after 30 days.

Crypto Trading Bot 45 Days: For long-term investors, an $18000 investment can yield a profit of $14580, with the capital returned after 45 days. Crypto Trading Bot 60 Days: The most extensive plan, a $30000 investment offers an impressive profit of $36000, with the capital returned after 60 days.

Bridging the Knowledge Gap

With the launch of this comprehensive educational platform, DefiQuant aims to bridge the knowledge gap in the crypto trading community. By providing accessible, high-quality educational content, DefiQuant is making it easier for aspiring traders to understand the market, analyze trends, and execute trades with greater precision and confidence.

About DefiQuant

DefiQuant is a leading technology company specializing in advanced cryptocurrency trading solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer success, DefiQuant offers a range of products and services designed to enhance trading efficiency and profitability for investors of all levels.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, DefiQuant plans to continuously update and expand its educational resources to keep pace with the rapidly changing cryptocurrency landscape. This includes the introduction of new learning modules, interactive webinars, and live Q&A sessions to foster a more engaged and informed trading community.

Visit Us

To explore DefiQuant's new educational resources and learn more about how we are transforming cryptocurrency trading education, visit

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: For Media Inquiries, Please Contact: Name: Allen Heery Position: Media Representative Email: AllenHeery-at-defiquant Website: