Hill International Promotes Todd Cooper PE, CCM, LEED AP To Senior Vice President And Regional Manager, Mid-Atlantic Region

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and CLEVELAND, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today the promotion of Todd Cooper, PE, CCM, LEED AP, to Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of the company's Mid-Atlantic region.



Cooper has a long history with Hill, joining the company in 2002. He has been instrumental in growing the firm throughout the Midwest, including overseeing major transit, highway, governmental, healthcare, and other infrastructure programs and projects throughout Ohio. This includes his work with the U.S. General Services Administration, City of Columbus, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio Turnpike Commission, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, and many others. Encompassing Hill's operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic is home to several major programs the company is currently supporting.

In his new role, Cooper will be responsible for overall client satisfaction throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, verifying Hill clients continue to receive high-quality support and exceptional project and construction management personnel. He will also work to grow the firm's footprint in existing geographies as well as in new markets.

Cooper will answer directly to Hill President, Americas Mike Smith, who said of Cooper's new responsibilities:“Todd is a talented leader and an exceptional project manager. The Mid-Atlantic region is positioned for strong growth, and Todd is the right choice to bring our business in these markets to the next level.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali said of Cooper's promotion:“Todd has proven time and again his ability to lead our teams, grow our business, and deliver for our clients. The Mid-Atlantic can be a cornerstone of Hill's growth plans, and I am more than confident that he will excel in this new role just as he has throughout every step of his career at Hill.”

