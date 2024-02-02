               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Trading By Management And Close Relations Of Management


2/2/2024 8:16:06 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Trading by management and close relations of management

In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and commission delegated regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016, Novozymes reports the following transactions under ISIN DK0060336014, Novozymes B shares under the symbol NZYM B.

The Executive Leadership Team has on February 1st, 2024 from Novozymes A/S received the allocated shares from the incentive program for the period 2021-2023. An overview of the number and value of shares allotted is provided in PDF.


Contact information
Investor Relations
Tobias Bjorklund +45 3077 8682 ...
Anders Enevoldsen +45 5350 1453 ...


