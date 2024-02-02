Issue Of Equity - DRIS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
2 February 2024
Issue of Equity
Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
The Board announces that on 2 February 2024 577,642 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 47 per share.
Application has been made for the admission of the 577,642 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities for admission on or around 5 February 2024.
Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 177,546,529 Ordinary Shares in issue.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
