Country Artist ~ Scoot Teasley ~ Releases New Single This Truck Still Misses You

"This Truck Still Misses You" single artwork

Scoot Teasley | Photo Credit: Kaniyah Laboon

Scoot Teasley | Photo Credit: Ayla Kress

Scoot Teasley | Photo Credit: Kaniyah Laboon

Toccoa, GA Native Shines with New Single - Available Now on All Streaming Platforms

- Scoot Teasley, Country Artist & SongwriterNASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Country Artist / Songwriter Scoot Teasley releases his new single“This Truck Still Misses You ,” available now on all streaming platforms, premiering yesterday on All Country News .The single, released on Hollow Point Records, was co-written by Teasley, Jon Stark and Mason Thornley, and produced by Chris Utley. The track offers a creative blend of lyrics and a soulful melody that Teasley is quickly becoming known for as his music deeply resonates with his audience.Teasley explains the idea behind the single and how it can be difficult to say what you're feeling."This song centers around the idea of missing a person, but putting the blame elsewhere (his truck),” says Scoot Teasley.“Sometimes we try to find ways to say things without actually saying it, and this song does exactly that."The single is the prelude to his upcoming debut EP, Country Back (releasing on 2/23) featuring songs written by Teasley. The EP will showcase his first outside cut as an independent artist while highlighting his artistic growth and commitment to authentic storytelling through his music.Teasley is a versatile artist, songwriter, and performer who continues to connect with audiences all over the country. His recent popular, sultry single“Bottle Therapy” captivated fans, along with his emotionally charged and soulful tracks like "Let Me Move On," "Nothin' On Me," "Moonshine" and“Perfect Season.”This country newcomer is carving out his own lane in the industry and is excited to release his new music during Black History Month. A proud Toccoa, Georgia native, Teasley currently splits his time between Georgia and Nashville, actively writing new music and performing with his band.Upcoming Tour Dates (subject to change):2/9 – Humble Baron at Nearest Green Distillery - Shelbyville, TN2/24 - Dirty Boots – Augusta, GA3/5 – 3rd & Lindsley w/ The Powell Brothers - Nashville, TN4/13 - 40 Watt Club w/ Chris Chapman and Gabe Boles - Athens, GA“This Truck Still Misses You” is available now on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and anywhere you stream music. The music video will be available on his YouTube Channel next Friday, February 9th.About Scoot Teasley:The Toccoa, Georgia native has been immersed in the world of music since his earliest days. With a deep-rooted passion for rhythm and melody, he initially found his groove behind the drum kit and in the church pews fostering a lifelong love of music. Drawing inspiration from artists like Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers, Teasley is on a mission to carve out his unique niche within the world of country music.As Scoot Teasley's musical journey continues to unfold, his dedication to his craft is unwavering. Fans can stay tuned for more soulful music on the horizon.Follow Scoot Teasley on Social Media:Instagram at:Facebook at:YouTube Channel at:Pre-save Scoot's Teasley's EP, Country Back (releasing 2/23) at:For more information, visit .

