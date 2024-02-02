International Tennis Hall Of Fame Announces Additions To Breaking Boundaries Digital Exhibit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breaking Boundaries in Black Tennis

Additions to the exhibit include current tennis stars, groundbreaking administrators and community developers. Explore at tennisfame

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Tennis Hall of Fame has announced nine new additions to the digital exhibit Breaking Boundaries in Black Tennis that will be highlighted as part of the ITHF's Black History Month celebrations in the United States.Launched in February 2022, Breaking Boundaries is a unique living exhibit that spotlights the breakthroughs, evolution, and impact of Black tennis players and contributors globally. Fans can browse the interactive globe online at href="" rel="external nofollow" tennisfam to explore these individuals' on-court achievements and lasting impacts on the sport. The exhibit is also on display through an interactive globe in the ITHF museum.“The International Tennis Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the second round of additions to our digital exhibit, Breaking Boundaries in Black Tennis,” said Katrina Adams, chair of the ITHF's Black Tennis History Committee.“Fans continue to be inspired by and contribute to this living exhibit, recognizing the importance of highlighting these trailblazers. The ITHF is proud to share their stories and grow this exhibit with insight from tennis fans around the world.”Breaking Boundaries' initial launch included 70 individuals and has grown to 94 trailblazers representing various cultures and identities. Since 2022, fans have submitted their suggestions for noteworthy additions through the exhibit's questionnaire. Following review by the ITHF's Black History Committee, several fan submissions have been added along with selections from the committee.The nine additions for 2024 encompass many aspects of the sport of tennis, including current and former players, administrators and a chair umpire:.Arthur Fils of France, currently ranked No. 35 in the world after a breakout 2023 season with two wins over top-10 players and his maiden ATP title at the Lyon Open..Sande French of the United States, the first Black woman to chair a US Open singles final in 1993. She has also officiated at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, Billie Jean King Cup, and many other top tennis competitions..Virginia Glass of the United States, an administrator at a variety of grassroots tennis levels who became the first female president of the American Tennis Association (ATA) and the first woman of color to serve on the USTA Executive Committee..Maurice Hunter of the United States, a former ATP player who spent more than 18 years developing community programs for the County of Los Angeles, including Urban Legends and Superstars and the F.A.C.T. (Future Athletic Champions of Tennis) non-profit organization..Lance Lumsden of Jamaica, who paired Richard Russell as the first Caribbean team to win a Davis Cup tie and defeat the United States in a Davis Cup doubles rubber in 1966..Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa, the first African woman to compete in all four wheelchair Grand Slam tournaments and current world No. 8 in women's singles on the ITF Uniqlo Wheelchair Tour..Ruia Morrison of New Zealand, the first New Zealand woman and the first Māori person to play at Wimbledon, where she advanced to the fourth round in 1957 and 1959..Richard Russell of Jamaica, the only Jamaican player to advance past the first round at all four Grand Slam tournaments and former director of Tennis Jamaica..Ben Shelton of the United States, current ATP Tour singles world No. 16 and 2023 US Open semifinalist. He joins his father and coach, Bryan Shelton, as the first father-son pair featured in Breaking Boundaries.Fans and exhibit visitors are encouraged to submit their suggestions for inclusion in Breaking Boundaries through the Comments section in the exhibit.

Megan Erbes

International Tennis Hall of Fame

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube