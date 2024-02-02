Randy Haveson Launches New Business To Help More People Gain Greater Self-Reliance, Empowerment, And Joy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Randy Haveson , award-winning speaker, best-selling author, university administrator, TEDx speaker, therapist, life coach, and founder of the Club 528 community, has launched a new business. This new venture aims to help more people gain greater self-reliance, and empowerment, and cultivate joy.The new business is centered around his latest book, "Becoming Your BFF: Building Self-Esteem for a Life of Joy". Here he provides readers with practical tools and proven strategies to build self-esteem, establish healthy self-worth, and cultivate joy. The book is available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats."Feeling good about yourself, your life, and what you're capable of is not only achievable - it's methodical. And once you learn how to implement the right system, you not only feel the weight you've been carrying lighten, but you see how you can cultivate confidence and joy daily," said Randy.Coaching and MoreTo help readers further, Randy has also launched the Club 528 Community Coaching Program . Members of the community will have exclusive access to select podcast and YouTube content, video presentations of programs, deleted book sections, personal stories from Randy, and a once-a-month video chat with him. Additionally, members of the community will receive special discounts on group and individual coaching, and the ability to participate in special events like retreats and Disney Days with Randy facilitating support for Club 528 meetings.Randy is a firm believer that anything is possible if people just get out of their way. He has decades of experience working with people to help them overcome addiction, disempowerment, and their attachment to unhealthy behaviors. His coaching philosophy is rooted in his belief that building self-worth, self-esteem, and joy is achievable, and that everyone has the potential to be confident, fulfilled, and happy.For more information about Randy Haveson and his new business focused on building self-esteem and cultivating joy, please visit .To purchase Becoming Your BFF: Building Self-Esteem for a Life of Joy, please visit .

