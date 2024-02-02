China Hits New 5-Yr. Low

(MENAFN- Baystreet) South Korea's Kospi led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Friday after Wall Street rebounded from the selloff earlier this week, but China's CSI 300 hit a new five-year low.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 recouped 146.56 points, or 0.4%, to 36,158.02, for a gain of nearly 1% on the week.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index backtracked 32.65 points, or 0.2%, to 15,533.56.

Korean stocks gained a weekly 5.5%. South Korea's consumer price index climbed 2.8% year on year, slightly less than the 2.9% expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

Australian stocks hiked, after the country's fourth-quarter producer price index rose at a faster pace of 4.1% year on year, compared with 3.8% in the preceding quarter. The index gained 1.91% compared to last week.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 slid 38.08 points, or 0.1%, to 3,179.63, hitting its lowest level since January 2019.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index recovered 36.71 points or 1.2%, to 3,179.77.

In Taiwan, the Taiex recouped 91.82 points, or 0.5%, to 18,059.93.

In Korea, the Kospi index hiked 72.85 points, or 2.9%, to 2,615.31.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 forged ahead 14.45 points, or 0.1%, to 11,931.23.

In Australia, the ASX 200 zoomed 111.21 points, or 1.5%, to 7,699.40.









