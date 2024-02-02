China Hits New 5-Yr. Low

(MENAFN- Baystreet) South Korea's Kospi led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Friday after Wall Street rebounded from the selloff earlier this week, but China's CSI 300 hit a new five-year low.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 recouped 146.56 points, or 0.4%, to 36,158.02, for a gain of nearly 1% on the week.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index backtracked 32.65 points, or 0.2%, to 15,533.56.
Korean stocks gained a weekly 5.5%. South Korea's consumer price index climbed 2.8% year on year, slightly less than the 2.9% expected in a Reuters poll of economists.
Australian stocks hiked, after the country's fourth-quarter producer price index rose at a faster pace of 4.1% year on year, compared with 3.8% in the preceding quarter. The index gained 1.91% compared to last week.
In other markets
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 slid 38.08 points, or 0.1%, to 3,179.63, hitting its lowest level since January 2019.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index recovered 36.71 points or 1.2%, to 3,179.77.
In Taiwan, the Taiex recouped 91.82 points, or 0.5%, to 18,059.93.
In Korea, the Kospi index hiked 72.85 points, or 2.9%, to 2,615.31.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 forged ahead 14.45 points, or 0.1%, to 11,931.23.
In Australia, the ASX 200 zoomed 111.21 points, or 1.5%, to 7,699.40.
MENAFN02022024000212011056ID1107802156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.